Penrhyn International Adds New Member Firm in Spain

June 23, 2022 – Executive search consultants are seeing an increase in hiring mandates from around the world. To meet demand, they continue to develop new practices, hire new recruiters and open new locations. Global recruiting consortiums, meanwhile, are taking advantage of a resurgence in certain geographic areas. Global executive search consortium Penrhyn International recently expanded in Spain with the addition of Recarte & Fontenla as its newest member firm. “It has been a while since Penrhyn was last represented in Spain. This is now resolved by the joining of the executive search firm Recarte & Fontenla,” said Mattijs Kropholler, chairman of Penrhyn. “Two senior and well-respected experienced executive search consultants who have made their mark in the profession in Spain and beyond already for many years. We are proud to announce their membership of our network and look forward to working with them on various prestigious assignments coming up.”

“We are proud to join Penrhyn which is a prestigious and recognized international network and we are looking forward to working together for our clients with partners around the world,” said Carlos Recarte O ́Ryan, co-founder of Recarte & Fontenla. “Partnering with Penrhyn will allow us to provide a broader service to our clients through business synergies and shared knowledge of international industry trends,” said Andrés Fontenla, co-founder of Recarte & Fontenla.

The founding partners of the firm have more than 40 years of experience in the executive search and top management evaluations at a national and international level. The consulting and research team based in Madrid and Mexico provides a consolidated experience of executive search, assessment and development consultancy in different markets and geographies. Recarte & Fontenla executes projects in all sectors, for companies of all sizes, at national and international level, in the private and public sector.

Spain’s capitalist mixed economy is the 14th largest worldwide and the fifth largest in the European Union, as well as the Eurozone’s fourth largest. Spain was the second most visited country in the world, recording 82 million tourists which marked the fifth consecutive year of record-beating numbers. Spanish companies invested in fields like renewable energy commercialization (Iberdrola was the world’s largest renewable energy operator); technology companies like Telefónica, Abengoa, Mondragon Corp., Movistar, Hisdesat, and Indra; train manufacturers like CAF and Talgo; global corporations such as the textile company Inditex; petroleum companies like Repsol and Cepsa; and infrastructure, with six of the 10 biggest international construction firms specializing in transport being Spanish, such as Ferrovial, Acciona, ACS, OHL, and FCC.

Founded in 1979, Penrhyn International is a leading global network of retained executive search firms, with offices in more than 40 cities around the world.

New Member Firm in India

Penrhyn recently added a new member firm, Athena Executive Search and Consulting in India. Based in the greater New Delhi area, Athena is a consulting firm specializing in executive search and talent management. The firm specializes in executive search, board level advisory, and talent management consulting solutions.

Bhavishya Sharma, Athena managing director, said: “We are quite excited to join Penrhyn International. With their vast global presence and deep local expertise in various regions of strategic importance to us, we feel extremely positive about collaborating with our partners across the globe. We feel completely aligned with the values and vision of the network and hope to positively contribute to the synergies by representing Indian region on the network.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media