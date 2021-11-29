Panorama Leadership Announces New Leadership

November 29, 2021 – Panorama Leadership, a global network of independent executive search firms, has announced its new leadership team for the 2021-2023 period. Roy Herold, managing partner of MPS, becomes chair with Aidan Kennedy of Saxton Bampfylde moving to chair emeritus.

Carlos Altona of EXEC in Brazil becomes the new vice chair and is joined by Agamjeet Dang of Executive Access (APAC), Krista Walochik of Talengo (EMEA) Martin Baker (North America). Stefan Koop of Delta, Ranju Shergill of Pekarsky and Heather Phelps of Phelps complete the team.

“Despite the pandemic, Panorama Leadership has continued to grow in scale, reach and impact and I am delighted to see such a strong team at the helm, as it seeks to seize the opportunities of the coming period,” Mr. Kennedy said. “I am particularly delighted to welcome Roy as our new chair and feel confident that the leadership he will bring to our community will drive even greater success. On behalf of Panorama, I would also like to express my gratitude for the dedication, enthusiasm and enormous contribution made by Craig Buffkin, Carrie Hobson and Adam Pekarsky over their many years on our executive committee – you will be missed!”

“I am very happy and excited to accept the role as chair for Panorama Leadership,” said Mr. Herold. “We have such a tremendous level of experience and expertise in all our members around the world committed to developing leaders and leadership. We are passionate to work for a more sustainable future for our clients and the Panorama family. I also want to thank Aidan for his tremendous work and commitment towards Panorama as former chair.”

Mr. Herold is managing director of MPS Executive Search and MPS International with offices in the Baltics, Sweden and China. He has over 30 years of international management leadership experience in various CEO roles in the Nordics and Europe. During his 14 year executive search career, Mr. Herold has conducted numerous C-level executive search assignments advising Finnish and international clients on leadership, management team and board recruitments and development. Having lived abroad over 15 years in different locations from Russia to North-America and worked in many leadership roles, gives Mr. Herold a solid understanding of the requirements for international searches and assessments.

Mr. Altona is co-founder of EXEC in Brazil and is also the LATAM regional head for Panorama. An executive and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience he has held leadership positions at important technology companies and at one of the largest global human resources consultancies. Throughout his career, he has led various search and leadership development projects for renowned national and multinational companies.

Global Network

Panorama is a global network of partners that together form an alliance of leading independent executive search and leadership advisory firms. Together, Panorama has 23 partners, over 40 offices and over 180 consultants across Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia. Its practice areas include: banking, financial services and insurance, board practice, consumer and retail, education, energy and utilities, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, not-for-profit/NGOs, professional and business services, technology, and media and telecoms.

