FaithSearch Partners Adds Pastoral Leaders to Search Team

November 29, 2021 – FaithSearch Partners (FSP) has expanded with the addition of two nationally-renowned pastoral leaders to its search team. David Walters and Mike Tucker join FaithSearch as search consultants focused on the firm’s non-profit and ministry-based searches. “Both Pastors Walters and Tucker significantly increase FaithSearch’s ability to support our church and parachurch clients during senior leadership transitions,” said Ed Fry, founder, president and CEO of FaithSearch Partners. “David and Mike have sat in the pastor’s chair, preached from the church’s pulpit every week and led large congregations. They know and understand the challenges pastors and parachurch leaders face and the importance of a structured, guided, comprehensive process FaithSearch can bring to search committees.”

Mr. Walters serves as senior pastor of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, GA, and will continue in that role as he complements his pastoral service with a supporting role at FaithSearch. The Lawrenceville, GA, native has led the 5,000-plus member congregation since 2019. “One of his greatest passions is leading leaders to advance the Kingdom of God in their homes, workplaces and churches.,” FaithSearch said.

“David brings a wealth of experience in ministry and leadership development to the FaithSearch team,” said Bryan Fowler, senior vice president at FaithSearch. “His energy and passion for Christian leadership will prove beneficial for FaithSearch, our clients, and prospective candidates as we all work to advance God’s Kingdom.”

Mr. Tucker recently retired as the speaker/director of “Faith for Today,” the longest continuously broadcast religious television program in the world. Mr. Tucker, based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, continues to be a highly sought-after speaker for churches, special events, and marriage seminars. He served as pastor of two large churches in Texas before assuming his role at Faith for Today more than 16 years ago.

FaithSearch Partners is focused exclusively on serving faith-based hospitals, healthcare organizations, non-profits, ministries, churches, educational institutions and faith-oriented businesses. The firm is based in Dallas with locations in Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Orlando; Nashville; Asheville, NC; and Tyler, TX.

Recently Called In

FaithSearch Partners was recently retained by Takoma Park, MD-based WGTS 91.9 FM to lead its search for a chief administrative officer. WGTS is the second largest non-commercial Christian radio station in the U.S., with nearly 550,000 weekly listeners in the Washington, D.C./Baltimore markets. The chief administrative officer will lead and manage all aspects of the operations (including programming) and human resources at WGTS, which currently generates nearly $8 million annually in financial support. Ideal candidates will have strong operations and/or human resources leadership backgrounds, in addition to having a personal passion for Christian radio ministry and a heart for service.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media