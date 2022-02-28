ON Partners Recruits President for Centricity

February 28, 2022 – Tara Flickinger and Tindall Hein of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Ted Satish Moorthy as president of Florida-based Centricity. “Throughout his career, Ted has remained focused on operational efficiencies, product marketing strategies, achieving high-level ROI, and multi-million-dollar revenue increases,” said John A. Strong, chairman and chief executive officer, Bankers Financial Corp., the corporate parent of Centricity. “I firmly believe the addition of Ted and his expertise puts us on an even quicker pace towards increasing growth and profitability.”

Mr. Moorthy most recently served as senior vice president and president of lifecycle services for Likewize, which offers comprehensive protection for tech devices. He was appointed the executive lead for constructing consumer-centric and innovative products and services across global markets for warranty and insurance. Prior to that, Mr. Moorthy served as vice president and global business head, trade-in and upgrade at Assurant. In that role, he operated a global business with diverse teams directing the technology, analytics, digital, marketing and supply chain operations using a product-oriented approach. He also cemented relationships with key partners in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the winning team at Centricity and build upon its recent successes as we move full steam together on growth,” said Mr. Moorthy. “Our primary focus remains delivering an exceptional customer experience and continuing to establish ourselves as a leader in warranty protection.”

Centricity partners with retailers and manufacturers to provide customized product protection solutions that drive revenue. The company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL. Centricity is committed to elevating the retail and manufacturing industries with services centered around people.



With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

ON Partners Recruits CEO for nView Health

ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of John Letter as CEO of nView Health, a provider of evidence-based software and solutions used by research organizations and healthcare professionals. In conjunction with Mr. Letter’s appointment, nView’s previous CEO, Jim Szyperski, will transition into the role of vice president of strategic partnerships. “We are excited to welcome John to nView,” said Dr. Thomas Young, nView founder and chief medical officer. “John’s passion for solving the myriad challenges facing the mental healthcare system today, coupled with his proven leadership in building highly successful teams focused on growth and exceeding customer expectations, make him an outstanding choice to lead our company.”

Ms. Flickinger serves as a partner and focuses on C-level executives across functions in PE/VC, consumer technology and industrial/manufacturing. Based in the ON Partners’ Atlanta office, she works closely with clients to understand their hiring needs and to ensure an efficient search process, said the firm.

Ms. Hein builds executive leadership teams at growth equity, private equity, and Fortune 500 companies. She serves a range of positions across CEO, operating partner, and VP-level executive roles with strong focus on diversity placements with a focus on industrial and technology sectors.



ON Partners recently assisted in the placement of Zack McGahey as chief operating officer of Antheia, a synthetic biology company enabling next-generation plant-inspired medicines. Partner Suzanne Zebedee and consultant Clint Keller led the assignment. Mr. McGahey, former vice president of manufacturing and capex engineering at Zymergen, joins Antheia to operationally oversee its transition from pilot scale to commercial scale manufacturing. “We are thrilled to welcome Zack to the Antheia team at this exciting time in our company’s trajectory,” said Christina Smolke, CEO at Antheia. “Zack’s wealth of experience overseeing manufacturing at some of the most innovative companies worldwide will play an instrumental role in guiding Antheia as it embarks on this next phase of our journey.”

