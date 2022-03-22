ON Partners Recruits CISO for Bill.com 

March 22, 2022 – Increasingly, organizations of all sizes are awakening to the perils posed by cyberattacks. For years, many groups tried to ignore the problem, dismissing cybersecurity as a concern only for the biggest, most high-profile entities, be they government or corporate. These days, more groups are coming to understand how ruinous such intrusions could be. This has led to a dramatic rise in the demand for cybersecurity executives and search firms in this sector continuing to grow.

Executive recruitment firm ON Partners recently assisted in the placement of Rinki Sethi as vice president and chief information security officer (CISO) of Bill.com, a provider of cloud-based software. Spearheading the assignment was partner John Morrow. Ms. Sethi will lead the global information security and technology functions, overseeing the protection of Bill.com’s customer, partner, and employee data assets, and will advise the company on continued innovations in the security and technology space. She will report to Vinay Pai, senior vice president of engineering. “With Bill.com’s rapid growth and recent acquisitions of Divvy and Invoice2go, Rinki’s distinguished career and security credentials will bring tremendous value to the company,” said Mr. Pai. “I have known Rinki professionally for a long time, and her leadership as Bill.com’s vice president and chief information security officer will be instrumental in further enhancing Bill.com’s secure and robust software platform.”

Strong Experience

Ms. Sethi has more than two decades of security and technology leadership expertise and was most recently vice president and chief information security officer at Twitter and Rubrik Inc. Her career has placed her on the forefront of developing cutting edge online security infrastructure at several Fortune 500 companies including IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Intuit, eBay, Walmart.com, and PG&E. She serves on the board of ForgeRock, a public company in the identity and access management space and on the board of OneProsper International, a non-profit dedicated to empowering girls in rural India to attend school.

“I’m honored to be part of the mission to help SMBs run their businesses easily and securely,” said Ms. Sethi. “I’ve seen first-hand the passion of small business owners and the challenges they face. Bill.com’s innovative vision inspires me, and I’m eager to help our customers streamline their financial operations.”

Ms. Sethi has a bachelor’s degree in computer science engineering from the University of California, Davis and a master’s degree in information security from Capella University. She holds several recognized security certifications and speaks four languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Spanish.

Bill.com is provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflows. The company partners with six of the 10 largest U.S. financial institutions and 85 of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Top-Ranked Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis, MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

ON Partners consultants completed high-level supply chain and operations executive placements for a wide range of organizations last year, including Columbia Sportswear, Estee Lauder, Logitech, Netgear, and Sonos. “The pandemic has exposed weak leaders across supply chain as well as many other functions, and many organizations are now focused on replacing those weak links,” said Kevin Burns, partner at ON Partners. “Leaders who are poised for success in the current environment can run toward a fire not away from it and face ambiguity with energy, optimism and inspiration.”

Mr. Morrow has 15-plus years in executive search. He has placed over 250 senior level executives in B2B software and B2B2C sectors. Mr. Morrow started his professional career in human resources in general management and talent acquisition. He was formerly a partner with Calibre One and senior partner with NGS Global with a focus on the technology and private equity sectors.

