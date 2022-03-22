KEES Recruits CEO for NeighborHealth Center

March 22, 2022 – Executive search and non-profit consulting firm KEES recently recruited Daniel Lipparelli as chief executive officer of NeighborHealth Center in Raleigh, NC. This follows a comprehensive, national search that attracted many diverse candidates both regionally and nationally. The search committee ultimately selected Mr. Lipparelli from a strong group of top finalists. “Daniel is the perfect blend of servant leader, entrepreneurial non-profit executive, and engaging ambassador that will ensure NeighborHealth Center flourishes in its next stage of growth,” said Heather Eddy, president and CEO of KEES. “From our first interaction with Daniel, his unique qualities stood out. We congratulate the board and Daniel on this exciting next step.”

“NeighborHealth sought a servant leader for the role of CEO who could continue the faithful work of our founders in leading the growth of our incredible mission,” said board co-chairs Kelly Fuller and Sam Bass.“We are so fortunate to have found Daniel, whose perfect combination of vision, leadership, and passion will allow us to take what God has given us and continue to grow it to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors. We are thankful for KEES and their expert guidance.”

Mr. Lipparelli has more than 15 years of experience in non-profit and healthcare leadership, coming most recently from Chaplaincy Health Care, a specialty health center located in Eastern Washington. His prior experience includes serving as the executive director of the Edith Bishel Center for the Blind in Kennewick, WA, and as founder and executive director of Transformed International in Kenya, Africa, where he spent over eight years working with local communities on providing food, education, and shelter for over 500 children, orphans, and at-risk teen mothers. Mr. Lipparelli serves on the board of directors for ReAct Kenya and as a volunteer advisor for Rehema for Kids, a Washington-based non-profit meeting the needs of children in Kenya.

As NeighborHealth’s next CEO, Mr. Lipparelli is expected to develop and execute a comprehensive strategy for continued growth and thoughtful evolution that will allow the organization to keep pace with the immense growth of the Wake County area. Since opening its doors in 2018, NeighborHealth has provided much-needed care and services to more than 6,000 patients throughout our community, seeing a 42 percent increase in patients, year over year. He will oversee the organization’s growth strategy, which will be focused on serving more patients, expanding service sites, establishing new healthcare partnerships, and enhancing community awareness for NeighborHealth’s mission and services.

“I believe very strongly in providing accessible healthcare to all and in the mission of NeighborHealth Center,” said Mr. Lipparelli. “After my passion for the Lord, I love people and serving others through the gifts God has given me. Healthcare has played a valuable part in almost every organization I’ve served over the past 20 years. I am truly humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead NeighborHealth Center during this next season of growth.”

The founding board of NeighborHealth was formed to address the growing number of people in Wake County without access to healthcare. The board assessed existing healthcare resources and identified gaps; met with residents, healthcare providers, community, and government organizations; and connected with successful faith-based health centers throughout the country.

Non-Profit Recruiters

KEES, based in Naperville, IL, focuses on building transformative teams and leaders in the non-profit sector. The firm was founded in 2013 as an expansion of Alford Executive Search. It is women-owned and operated and provides a wide variety of services, including executive search, specialty and interim staffing, HR consulting and leadership development.

Ms. Eddy has worked with non-profits and institutions to build capacity for more than 20 years. For the past 12 years, she has focused on strengthening executives, boards, managers, and philanthropic leaders. She co-founded KEES and leads the organization’s team after serving for 17 years in multiple executive leadership roles with the Alford Group/Alford Group Executive Search, a national consulting firm that partners with non-profits and provides fundraising and organizational strategy consulting.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media