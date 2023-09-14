ON Partners Recruits Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Searchspring

September 14, 2023 – Daniel Bolger and Jake Espenlaub of ON Partners have helped to recruit Rebecca Grimes as chief sales and marketing officer of Searchspring in San Antonio, TX. “We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to our leadership team,” said Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring. “She is an experienced revenue leader with a strong track record of driving revenue growth and is the perfect fit to support Searchspring through our next chapter of growth. Her deep understanding of the E-commerce industry, along with her ability to foster collaboration across teams, will be critical as we focus on delivering increased value to our customers in 2024 and beyond.”

With over 25 years of experience in B2B SaaS, Ms. Grimes brings a wealth of expertise to Searchspring. Previously, she served as chief revenue officer at Ruby, where she played a pivotal role in scaling the business across sales, marketing, partnerships, revenue operations, and customer success teams, ultimately leading to the sale of Ruby in November of the previous year. Her other past positions include vice president of North America marketing at Cheetah Digital, SVP of marketing at PowerReviews, and various sales and marketing leadership roles at Chicago-based companies such as Panduit, CenterPost Communications, and ServiceMaster.

“Searchspring is confident that Grimes’ extensive industry knowledge, strategic thinking, and leadership skills will contribute significantly to the company’s growth and further solidify its position as a market leader,” the company said.

“When I first met the leadership team, I knew they were building something extraordinary, and I knew they needed a leader who could use data and insights to unlock the true potential for growth in this dynamic market,” said Ms. Grimes. “This role combines my strengths in scaling revenue teams and navigating the ecommerce ecosystem – a space that I absolutely love.”

Searchspring is the global E-commerce search and personalization platform that enables merchants with proven product discovery and shopping experiences since 2007. Its clients include Chubbies, Arhaus, Mattel, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, and West Elm, who rely on Searchspring to help increase cart size, conversion, and repeat customers through enhanced search, merchandising, and personalization technology.

In April, Seth Harris and Mr. Espenlaub of ON Partners recruited Mr. Kombos as the CEO of Searchspring. “I was impressed by Alex’s experience delivering value to customers,” said Kurien Jacob, executive chairman of the board at Searchspring. “The company has achieved strong growth and the combination of Alex’s passion and experience can steer Searchspring into the future.” Mr. Kombos has over 25 years experience building and leading E-commerce and SaaS-based companies, while driving business value. He is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive, having served as CEO at Pressable, part of Automattic, where he led the WordPress and WooCommerce hosting provider in redefining its go-to-market strategy, launching strategic new offerings, and building a global team to scale the company’s growth. Mr. Kombos has held similar positions in SaaS and E-commerce with Onoxa, InternetQ, and MusicNow.

Proven Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Bolger partners with established organizations to modernize and transform their technology infrastructure and collaborates with growth companies across multiple functions to build executive leadership teams. For larger, established organizations, such as Fiserv, Allscripts, and Digital Realty, he has placed CTO, CIO, and senior-level executives. With growth companies, Mr. Bolger has placed executive leaders across a range of functions including sales, marketing, technology, finance, and engineering. He previously served as talent acquisition manager at PepsiCo.

Mr. Espenlaub’s focus is on the software, E-commerce, consumer, digital, and retail industries. Organizations he serves include public, private equity, and growth equity organizations with a focus on digital transformation. The functions he serves include go-to-market, product, technology, digital, and customer experience. Previously, he ran the technology practice at the Benefits Advisory Group.

