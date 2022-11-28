ON Partners Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for Seeq Corp.

November 28, 2022 – Daniel Bolger and Jake Espenlaub of ON Partners have helped to place George Skaryak as chief revenue officer of Seeq Corp., a provider of manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software.

“This is an exciting time of growth for Seeq, and we’re thrilled to add a sales leader with a proven track record of growing SaaS businesses to bring more value to our customers,” said Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq. “George’s rich background in enterprise sales and passion for hiring and training sales teams will be an invaluable addition to the executive team.”

Mr. Skaryak brings more than 30 years of experience leading large teams and driving growth across many industries. Previously, he served as EVP of worldwide sales for Cyara, a customer experience assurance platform, where he was responsible for sales growth and leadership. Additionally, he has held various sales leadership roles at large and high-growth software companies, including IBM, 41st Parameter, Monster, and MetricStream.

As a new member of the Seeq executive leadership team. Mr. Skaryak will lead all aspects of the company’s go-to-market, sales and business development, focusing on new revenue opportunities. Drawing from his broad industry experience, he will help further Seeq’s revenue growth as its first CRO, advancing the company’s mission of empowering manufacturers to analytics.

“Seeq has an undeniable product-market fit and an enthusiastic customer base, making this a pivotal time of growth for the company and the ideal time to join,” said Mr. Skaryak. “I look forward to collaborating with my Seeq colleagues to align sales, partners, customer success, and marketing through a unified approach to further accelerate Seeq’s global growth.”

Seeq enables companies to address their key initiatives in workforce transition, digital transformation, and sustainability with self-serve advanced analytics that can access and leverage the vast amounts of historically unused data. Seattle-based Seeq also has satellite offices in the western U.S. and Canada. Launched in 2013, the experienced founding team includes executives, engineers, and data scientists formerly with OSIsoft, Honeywell, Microsoft, and Insitu.

Proven Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Bolger partners with established organizations to modernize and transform their technology infrastructure and collaborates with growth companies across multiple functions to build executive leadership teams. For larger, established organizations, such as Fiserv, Allscripts, and Digital Realty, he has placed CTO, CIO, and senior-level executives. With growth companies, Mr. Bolger has placed executive leaders across a range of functions including sales, marketing, technology, finance, and engineering. He previously served as talent acquisition manager at PepsiCo.

Mr. Espenlaub serves the software, E-commerce, consumer, digital, and retail industries. Organizations he serves include public, private equity, and growth equity organizations with a focus on digital transformation. The functions he serves include go-to-market, product, technology, digital, and customer experience. Previously, he ran the technology practice at the Benefits Advisory Group.

Evolving Role

The chief revenue officer essentially owns everything that goes to market – sales, account management, customer success, and sometimes marketing as well, according to a recent report from ON Partners. Ten years ago, there was no such position as the CRO. The role was known as head of global sales or VP of sales, depending on how companies defined the role. But as executives in that position continued to see other key functional experts reporting directly to the CEO, they wanted a seat at the executive table as well.

ON Partners Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for StarCompliance

Top-drawer chief revenue officers are commonly found at start-ups and smaller businesses and tend to the bottom line while the rest of the C-level team expands key partnerships, seeks growth opportunities, or sources funding. That is changing. Larger businesses now view the CRO post as an essential, long-term role. In one recent search, ON Partners assisted in the recruitment of Craig Jones as chief revenue officer of StarCompliance. Partner Seth Harris led the assignment.

According to ON Partners, the CRO role demands different skill-sets depending on the client. “For a smaller growth company, someone who thrives in an early-stage environment and enjoys building things from scratch – hiring, putting key tools and processes in place – requires a unique person who is good at the heavy lifting required to acquire market share and evangelize,” the firm said.

That person can be different from one needed by a more established company doing $10 million to $20 million per year in revenue, who understands how to improve on and tweak the work of his or her predecessor, according to ON Partners. For a $100 million-plus organization, the CRO needs to understand how to lead large teams in a complex, matrixed environment selling across multiple market segments on a global basis. That said, certain qualities remain consistent. Every CRO must know how to hire the right team, lead good people, and have a strong sense of how to build and scale a company.

