Frederickson Partners Recruits VP of People for Sirona Medical

November 28, 2022 – Executive recruiters are in hot pursuit of chief human resource officers and other senior-level HR leaders across the nation. Why such pent-up demand for top flight HR experts? Corporate leaders want HR leaders who are sophisticated, proactive and strategic-minded, with strong business savvy to drive their people capabilities like they would a P&L, according to executive recruiters. CEOs, in particular, want their HR leaders to proactively recommend a host of forward-thinking initiatives that will provide a competitive advantage. Global HR search firm Frederickson Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Allison Herd as vice president of people for Sirona Medical, a San Francisco-based software company.

Ms. Herd joins Sirona Medical from Strateos, where she served as VP of people. In this role, she managed people processes and HR transactions, served as a strategic business partner in supporting the business, partnered with people managers and employees to address and resolve employee relations issues and concerns, and supported health, wellness and engagement initiatives, and other rewards programs. Prior to this, Ms. Herd worked at VitalConnect Inc. as VP of HR. She has served in senior leadership roles at multiple start-ups including Layered Technologies, Barracuda Networks Inc., Cardiac Pathways, and Progressive Angioplasty Systems, among others.

In her new position, Ms. Herd will analyze and prioritize business challenges faced by the organization, deploy HR interventions as needed, and direct the company’s human resources and operations functions. She will create, implement, and manage the processes and systems encompassing all aspects of progressive and innovative people management and leadership. Ms. Herd will report to the CFO, Fred Ong.

Sirona Medical is addressing the needs of today’s radiology practices with a novel cloud-native platform that unifies radiology IT applications – worklist, viewer, and reporter – onto a single, streamlined workspace with the goal of enabling radiologists to work as fast as they can think.

Veteran HR Consultants

Founded in 1995, Frederickson Partners has completed over 2,500 HR executive searches and HR consulting engagements, according to the firm, maintaining relationships with more than 10,000 rising and established HR executives worldwide. Specializing in the placement of chief human resources officers/ chief people officers and their teams for high-growth employers, the firm also provides HR strategy, consulting, and thought leadership.

Based in Menlo Park, CA, the search firm is deeply rooted in the technology sector, with experience in biotech, clean energy, cloud and data storage, E-commerce, fintech, gaming, hardware, IoT, media, semiconductors, and telecommunications. Clients include Alphabet, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Gartner, Gilead, Intel, Pinterest, Qualtrics, Roche, ServiceNow, StockX, The Nature Conservancy, Twitter, Uber, and Workday.

Recruiting HR Leaders in an Evolving Workplace

From people analytics to employer branding, HR departments are evolving at breakneck speed to meet recruitment and retention challenges. No longer is HR about record keeping and rote rule enforcement. Today’s human resource leaders play a critical role improving business performance through employer branding, strategic recruitment and retention, and talent optimization.

Valerie Frederickson, the search firm’s founder and CEO, has helped hundreds of companies during the past 20-plus years build and improve their human resources organizations. HR executives and C-level executives often seek her guidance and counsel when reorganizing their HR functions. Ms. Frederickson has conducted confidential, replacement, and upgrade searches of HR executives, and placed heads of HR at companies such as C3 IoT, GE, Genentech, Mozilla, Qualtrics, and hundreds more.

Recently Acquired

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., one of the world’s largest consulting and risk management companies, recently acquired Frederickson Partners. “Frederickson Partners will expand Gallagher’s executive search capabilities across all industries and offers us significant opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO. “I am very excited to welcome Valerie and her team to our growing, global company.”

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

