ON Partners Recruits Chief Product Officer for SOCi

September 19, 2023 – Daniel Bolger and Jake Espenlaub of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Falk Gottlob as chief product officer of SOCi Inc., a co-marketing cloud for multi-location enterprises, located in San Diego, CA. “We are thrilled to have Falk join us at this critical juncture in our journey, as we continue to evolve our platform and define the next category of marketing technologies that leverage intelligence and AI to deliver true decision making and automation,” said Afif Khoury, co-founder and CEO of SOCi. “Falk’s leadership and proven ability to drive innovation will be instrumental in realizing our vision and delivering true value to our customers.”

With a background in product development and management at SaaS and tech organizations such as Microsoft, SalesForce, Adobe, and more, Mr. Gottlob’s hire comes at an opportune time. SOCi will continue to spearhead innovations in AI and automation following its landmark $120 million funding round earlier this year and the launch of its AI-driven Genius product line, which provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale.

Prior to joining SOCi, Mr. Gottlob held key positions at renowned SaaS and technology organizations managing product management, product marketing, user experience (UX), and development. During his tenure at Microsoft, Salesforce, and Adobe, he established strong partnerships with customers, working closely with them to understand their objectives and leverage groundbreaking technologies to help them achieve a competitive edge. Mr. Gottlob’s ability to align customer needs with product development has resulted in successful product launches and increased customer satisfaction.

Beyond his role at SOCi, Mr. Gottlob serves on the boards and advisory boards of various technology start-ups in the marketing, healthcare, and non-profit sectors.

“I’m excited to join the innovative team at SOCi and eager to bring my experience to bear in accelerating our vision of creating the most advanced AI-driven co-marketing solutions in the industry,” said Mr. Gottlob. “With the pace at which AI is reshaping the marketing landscape, I firmly believe our Genius solutions will empower our clients to be more efficient, make intelligent decisions, and ultimately drive growth.”

SOCi helps its clients automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their workflows at scale. The company’s clients include Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike’s, Kumon, and Ford.

Proven Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

ON Partners Recruits Chief Product Officer for Clio

Jake Espenlaub and Danny Bolger of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Hemant Kashyap as the new chief product officer of Clio, a provider of cloud-based legal technology. “I am incredibly delighted to welcome Hemant Kashyap to Clio as our chief product officer,” said Jack Newton, founder and CEO of Clio. “With his visionary thinking and proven track record, we are poised to reach new heights with our product and to push the boundaries of what’s possible in legal technology. Hemant’s passion for customer success aligns perfectly with our company’s core values, and I am truly excited about the incredible impact we will have with his leadership.”

Mr. Bolger partners with established organizations to modernize and transform their technology infrastructure and collaborates with growth companies across multiple functions to build executive leadership teams. For larger, established organizations, such as Fiserv, Allscripts, and Digital Realty, he has placed CTO, CIO, and senior-level executives. With growth companies, Mr. Bolger has placed executive leaders across a range of functions including sales, marketing, technology, finance, and engineering. He previously served as talent acquisition manager at PepsiCo.

Mr. Espenlaub’s focus is on the software, E-commerce, consumer, digital, and retail industries. Organizations he serves include public, private equity, and growth equity organizations with a focus on digital transformation. The functions he serves include go-to-market, product, technology, digital, and customer experience. Previously, he ran the technology practice at the Benefits Advisory Group.

