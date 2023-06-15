ON Partners Recruits Chief Product Officer for Clio

June 15, 2023 – Today’s chief product officer is responsible for all product-related matters, and the role is growing in demand, according to executive recruiters who place them. The position typically includes product conception and development, production, innovation, and project and product management. In many IT/ telecommunications companies, the position includes release management and production. Chief product officers generally work on product strategy based on goals set by the CEO and/ or board members. The high demand for chief product officers is keeping executive search firms busy.

Jake Espenlaub and Danny Bolger of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Hemant Kashyap as the new chief product officer of Clio, a provider of cloud-based legal technology. “I am incredibly delighted to welcome Hemant Kashyap to Clio as our chief product officer,” said Jack Newton, founder and CEO of Clio. “With his visionary thinking and proven track record, we are poised to reach new heights with our product and to push the boundaries of what’s possible in legal technology. Hemant’s passion for customer success aligns perfectly with our company’s core values, and I am truly excited about the incredible impact we will have with his leadership.”

Mr. Kashyap brings more than 20 years of experience developing business strategies and product roadmaps, as well as designing, building, and commercializing consumer and enterprise products, platform technologies, and partner ecosystems. Most recently, he served as vice president of product at ServiceTitan, where he oversaw the launch of several new products and led ServiceTitan’s expansion into multiple new markets. Prior to that, Mr. Kashyap served as vice president of product at Inspire Clean Energy.

In his new role, Mr. Kashyap will oversee Clio’s product strategy, development, and execution, including all features and integrations within the company’s app integration ecosystem. He will also be responsible for aligning customer needs with product opportunities. Mr. Kashyap will lead the end-to-end design and delivery of Clio’s products, and ultimately, offer customers a seamless experience. This includes defining the near- and long-term product vision, strategy, and roadmap, as well as overseeing the expansion of Clio’s product offerings to launch and grow new products for lawyers and the broader legal industry.

“Clio’s mission of transforming the legal experience for all is a critically important one,” said Mr. Kashyap. “I’m thrilled to join the company and continue to drive that mission forward with the products we offer and markets we operate in. This is a formative era for Clio, and I am confident that we can continue to develop and deliver world-class products for legal professionals. I look forward to working with Jack and the broader team.”

Search Industry Veterans

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Espenlaub serves the software, E-commerce, consumer, digital, and retail industries. He specializes in serving public, private equity, and growth equity organizations with a focus on digital transformation. The functions he serves include go-to-market, product, technology, digital, and customer experience. Previously, he ran the technology practice at the Benefits Advisory Group.

Mr. Bolger partners with established organizations to modernize and transform their technology infrastructure and collaborates with growth companies across multiple functions to build executive leadership teams. For larger, established organizations, such as Fiserv, Allscripts, and Digital Realty, he has placed CTO, CIO, and senior-level executives. With growth companies, Mr. Bolger has placed executive leaders across a range of functions including sales, marketing, technology, finance, and engineering. He previously served as talent acquisition manager at PepsiCo.

Recent Placement

ON Partners’ John Morrow and Aaron Clark recently helped recruit Ram Krishnan as the new chief product officer of SecurityScorecard, a global security ratings, response, and resilience company. Mr. Krishnan’s extensive experience in product and business leadership roles spans from start-ups to global corporations. In the public-company realm, he accelerated F5’s security business growth as its first GM, led HP’s $900 million application BU, and catalyzed growth in Symantec’s risk and compliance business.

Funded by investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is a global provider of cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented rating technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.

