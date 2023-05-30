The Impact of Technology and the Recruitment Process

May 30, 2023 – The recruitment cycle has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, with technology playing a central role in the process. While it has undoubtedly made recruitment more efficient and streamlined, there are concerns that the increasing reliance on technology may be affecting the human interface and potentially leading to a decline in good leadership in the market, according to a recent report from Paris-headquartered search firm Alexander Hughes’ Joanne Macris. “The use of technology in recruitment has brought many benefits, such as the ability to reach a wider audience, automate time-consuming tasks, and reduce bias in the selection process,” the Alexander Hughes report said. “Technology has made it easier for recruiters to sift through applications, perform background checks, and even conduct initial interviews.”

However, as we rely more on technology in the recruitment process, there is a risk that some of the human touch that is essential to building strong, effective teams is being lost, according to the Alexander Hughes report. Technology, for example, cannot fully replace the human intuition that comes with face-to-face interactions or the ability to read non-verbal cues during an interview.

“Good leadership is critical to the success of any organization,” the Alexander Hughes report said. “A good leader can inspire and motivate their team, drive innovation, and help achieve strategic goals. However, the reliance on technology in the recruitment process may be leading to a loss of good leadership in the market.”

The Alexander Hughes report also notes that while technology can help identify candidates with the right skills and qualifications, it cannot fully evaluate a candidate’s character, personality, and leadership potential. The report also says that without a human touch, the recruitment process may overlook candidates who possess strong leadership potential but do not necessarily have the most impressive resume.

“The key to maintaining good leadership in the recruitment process is to strike a balance between technology and the human interface,” the Alexander Hughes report said. “While technology can help streamline the process and identify candidates with the right qualifications, it cannot fully replace the human intuition and judgement that comes with face-to-face interactions.”

Leveraging Technology and the Human Interface

The report also suggests that organizations need to invest in recruitment processes that leverage the strengths of both technology and the human interface. “This may involve using technology to automate time-consuming tasks and reduce bias in the selection process, while still providing opportunities for face-to-face interactions and building relationships with potential candidates,” the report said.

Shifting Trends in Technology Recruitment

Executive recruiting is a critical aspect of any industry, and the tech sector is no exception. As the demand for talented leaders in the tech industry continues to grow, executive recruitment has become increasingly competitive and sophisticated. In recent years, big tech companies have dominated the executive recruitment scene, luring top talent with generous compensation packages, cutting-edge technology, and unique company cultures. These companies have set the bar high for executive recruitment, and smaller companies are struggling to keep up.

One of the trends we are seeing in the tech industry is a growing emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in executive recruitment. With the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice movements, there has been a call for companies to prioritize DEI in all aspects of their business, including executive recruitment. Companies are now actively seeking out diverse candidates to fill their top positions and are taking steps to ensure that their hiring processes are free from bias.

Founded in 1957, Alexander Hughes is an international executive search firm advising senior management on key talent acquisition: executive and non-executive directors, senior managers and recognized experts. With 53 offices, Alexander Hughes has a fully-owned worldwide coverage offering local expertise combined with global capabilities. The team includes more than 130 consultants operating in 10 practices, ranging from financial services and technology to life sciences, industrial manufacturing, and consumer markets.

Ms. Macris joined Alexander Hughes in 2020 as managing partner of the U.K. and Ireland offices. She has knowledge of but not limited to the engineering, mining, petrochemicals, industry, renewables, and life sciences sectors. Ms. Macris also has interviewing, assessment, and on-boarding skills.

