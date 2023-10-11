ON Partners Recruits Chief Product Officer for MacStadium

October 11, 2023 – Co-president Matt Mooney and partner Jake Espenlaub of ON Partners have recruited Jason Davis as chief product officer of MacStadium, an Atlanta-based Mac cloud provider. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jason to the team,” said Michael Landreth, MacStadium’s co-founder and CEO. “His proven track record of success in product strategy and development will be a significant advantage for us. We’re entering an exciting era of continued growth, product transformation and building upon our commitment to promote innovation in the Apple enterprise.”

Mr. Davis has over two decades of experience in product roles across various stages of growth and post-IPO B2B companies. He specializes in devising growth-focused product strategies catering to both enterprise and SMB markets. Mr. Davis previously served as vice president of product management at Sauce Labs, where he spearheaded the strategy and execution of testing applications, implemented product-led growth tactics and optimized user acquisition, conversion and retention.

Prior to that, Mr. Davis was VP of product management at Backtrace, where he orchestrated a focused product strategy targeting the gaming industry, securing 18 of the top 25 global gaming companies as customers and achieving key usage metrics with hundreds of daily and thousands of monthly active users.

“It’s a privilege to join MacStadium, especially as we enter this next phase of growth,” said Mr. Davis. “I’m excited to leverage their patented racking systems and state-of-the-art KVM switching, and I’m eager to help develop new solutions atop MacStadium’s unique enterprise-level offerings in Apple hardware cloud hosting.”

Founded in 2011, MacStadium is a private Mac cloud provider delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its DevOps customers require for successful app development on Apple devices.

Serving Clients Since 2006

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Mooney, based in Atlanta, has more than 25 years of experience in executive search. He has placed over 400 executives in C-level, general management, and board leadership positions across his consulting career. The sectors he has served include technology, consumer products and services, financial and professional services, and industrial. The organizations he has partnered with include public, private equity, venture capital and growth equity. Mr. Mooney has helped build over 25 executive leadership teams at public and high growth organizations.

Mr. Espenlaub serves the software, E-commerce, consumer, digital, and retail industries. Organizations he serves include public, private equity, and growth equity organizations with a focus on digital transformation. The functions he serves include go-to-market, product, technology, digital, and customer experience. Previously, he ran the technology practice at the Benefits Advisory Group.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; and Dale M. Zupsansky – Hunt Scanlon Media