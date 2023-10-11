Randstad Announces Senior Leadership Changes

October 11, 2023 – Randstad N.V. has made changes to its executive leadership team. “Our people are our foundation and we focus on ensuring our strong culture, values, and spirit of entrepreneurship are present at all levels of the organization,” said Sander van ‘t Noordende, CEO of Randstad. “We are fortunate to have exceptional home grown talent, who live our values and bring proven track records of delivering for our talent and clients.” Marc-Etienne Julien has named as CEO of North America. He brings over 20 years experience in the North American market, as well as a commitment to equity, crafting exceptional talent experiences and a track-record of strengthening and expanding client partnerships. Mr. Julien joined Randstad in 2001 and was most recently chief talent officer, and prior to that CEO of Canada.

Following this change, Jesus Echevarria has been appointed chief talent and client delivery officer. He joined Randstad in 2002, and most recently served as CEO of Randstad Iberia and Latin America. His team will focus its efforts on ensuring Randstad delivers to attract, develop, and retain talent, as well as enhanced and specialized solutions to meet global client needs.

Dominique Hermans has added the responsibility for group strategy to her portfolio as CEO of Northern Europe. She joined Randstad 22 years ago and has served in various leadership positions within the organization, including regional manager and chief operations officer of Belgium and most recently CEO of Randstad Group Netherlands.

In addition, Miriam van der Heijden has joined Randstad as chief marketing officer, and is responsible for developing and executing an industry-leading marketing and brand strategy for the company. Ms. van der Heijden most recently served as VP of marketing for ManpowerGroup.

Traci Fiatte, CEO of North America is leaving the organization to pursue other interests. She joined Randstad in 1996, through the Vedior acquisition, and has held various leadership roles in the U.S. She will work together with Mr. Julien to ensure a seamless transition over the coming period.

“I have nothing but confidence in Marc-Etienne as he takes the reins of our biggest market, as well as in Jesus and Dominique as they expand their strategic leadership,” said Mr. van ‘t Noordende. “I would like to warmly welcome Miriam to the company, and express my gratitude to Traci Fiatte for her many contributions to Randstad.”

Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has a top-three position in almost half of these. In 2020, Randstad had on average 34,680 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 20.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

Recent Launch

Randstad recently launched a new organization, Randstad Digital, which specializes in meeting the technology talent needs of multinational companies across a wide range of industries. The service will help companies accelerate and enable enterprise-level transformations at scale, by providing access to premier talent, services, and solutions across four specialized domains: customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics and digital & product engineering. Randstad Digital will be led by Venu Lambu who was appointed in January 2023.

“Businesses trust Randstad with their toughest challenges, and now I’m confident that Randstad Digital’s agile model can constantly adapt to evolving client needs and business demands,” said Mr. Lambu. “The organization is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the uncharted waters of transformation, leveraging its comprehensive toolkit of capabilities to steer projects toward success. At Randstad, we see talent first, digital-first as dual priority becoming a key differentiator as businesses enter the next phase of their transformation. And our ambition is to provide them with the talent-driven digital solutions and services they will need to succeed.”

