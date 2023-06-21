ON Partners Recruits Chief Accounting Officer for EverCommerce 

June 21, 2023 – Andy Hickman and Joe Olson of ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Ryan Siurek as chief accounting officer of NASDAQ-traded EverCommerce in Denver, CO. He will start his new position on July 10. “We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan to EverCommerce,” said Marc Thompson, CFO. “With his deep financial, operational and technical experience at publicly traded growth oriented and mature Fortune 100 companies, I’m confident he will provide the leadership needed to scale our accounting operations and business processes in order to support our continued growth and profitability.”

Mr. Siurek most recently served as chief accounting officer at Biodesix Inc,. a publicly traded lung diagnostics solutions company, where he applied his finance and accounting leadership to help the newly-public company scale and grow. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Vail Resorts, where he aided the integration of 28 resorts during his tenure and helped expand accounting operations globally. As an executive at Sprint Corp., Mr. Siurek held various accounting and finance roles including vice president, controller, and chief accounting officer and vice president, divisional CFO for the prepaid and wholesale and enterprise solutions divisions.

Mr. Siurek currently serves as a member of the Small Business Advisory Committee (SBAC) of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), a committee focused on financial reporting and accounting matters for public and private businesses, and also served a three-year appointed term as a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Financial Reporting Executive Committee (FinREC).

“I’m very excited to be joining the EverCommerce team,” said Mr. Siurek. “From the moment I first engaged with leadership about the opportunity to join the company, I was convinced that EverCommerce has a long runway of growth ahead of it in an underpenetrated market. I look forward to contributing to the company’s future success by building a world-class and scalable accounting organization.”

EverCommerce is a service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 685,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention.

Proven Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Hickman has over 20 years of experience in executive search. He has placed 250-plus C-level executives in technology, information, innovation, security, engineering, and product roles. His primary focus is in private equity.

ON Partners Recruits Chief Accounting Officer for Tegus

Joe Olson, Daniel Bolger, and Jake Espenlaub of ON Partners have helped to place Lisa Akhionbare as chief accounting officer for Tegus, a research platform for institutional investors. Previously, Ms. Akhionbare was vice president and corporate controller at Vroom where she scaled the accounting organization from 12 to nearly 100 team members. During her time at Vroom, sales revenue grew from less than $600 million per year to more than $3.4 billion per year. Ms. Akhionbare also led the operational accounting team through Vroom’s IPO in 2020. Prior to her career at Vroom, she led a variety of teams at PwC, Comcast, EMS, and Hearst Media.

Mr. Olsen has over 10 years of executive search experience. The functions he serves include CFO, CIO, and their direct reports. Among his recent assignments, Mr. Olsen placed the CFO for Advance Auto Parts and chief accounting officer for Nvidia. He focuses on the consumer products and services, retail, and technology sectors.

Chief Accounting Officers

There are many similarities between chief accounting officers and chief financial officers, such as the responsibility of managing the finances of a business. But there are important distinctions between the positions. According to ZipRecruiter, the CAO is in charge of all things within the accounting department of a company, especially the day-to-day operations.

So, what makes the best type of training for this role? “Hands down, public accounting remains the top training ground for finance executives,” said Ken Martin, SVP and partner at search firm WinterWyman. “The exposure to multiple types of businesses and accounting systems makes for an unparalleled career foundation.”

“Typically, CAOs are technically minded and comfortable expressing their opinions and making pronouncements on how accounting standards will impact their organization,” Mr. Martin said, explaining the ideal executives for this role. “Because they oversee reporting and are accounting focused, they are usually more internal facing and hands on than a CFO. They must also be adept at building, evaluating, and mentoring teams.”

