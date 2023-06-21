Elite Search Partners Places Managing Director for Global Sage in Hong Kong

June 21, 2023 – London-based Elite Search Partners has placed Kong To as the new managing director, head of technology and industrial markets for Global Sage in Hong Kong. Leading the assignment for Elite Search Partners was Matthew Eley, managing director.

Mr. Kong has over 25 years of senior executive search and leadership consulting experience, including 15 of those years placing executive leadership positions in the complex emerging market of China. He advises businesses at every stage—start-up, market-entry, expansion, or turn-around—with result-driven talent acquisition management solutions, said Elite Search Partners.

Global Sage’s new search leader has recruited leadership executives for a broad range of clients in technology, IoT, AI, robotics (SaaS or CaaS) software, internet, esports, mobile, telecoms, and industrial markets. He also serves automotive, supply chain, aviation, and manufacturing clients.

Strong Experience

Mr. Kong had previously led the growth of a number of leading executive firms, heading their greater China offices. He has successfully led and developed teams, making key management appointments for numerous global MNCs and Chinese clients seeking to optimize their performance in overseas markets.

A Chinese, born in London, Mr. Kong graduated in aeronautical engineering with a higher diploma and bachelor’s degree in manufacturing systems and engineering management from the University of Hertfordshire, U.K.

Global Sage is a retained executive search firm focused on the financial services industry. The firm has an over 20-year history and operates from nine locations around the world including New York, London. and Singapore.

Newly Launched Firm

Last November, Matthew Eley launched Elite Search Partners, with the mission of helping search firms themselves find talent. “Our dedicated consultants have a successful track record of sourcing and placing partners, managing partners, associates, and researchers globally,” said Mr. Eley. “In addition to our retained services, we provide regular market insights and consultation to both existing and prospective clients on the latest market trends, competitor activities, and in a market overly concerned with tradition and maintaining outdated processes, we bring a new energy.”

Mr. Eley primarily focuses on the U.K. and European markets across multiple sectors. He is joined by senior consultant Reece Moran, who heads the growth of the North American market. Working across multiple industries within those geographies, Mr. Moran specializes in partner, managing partner, and C-level searches.

Mr. Eley recently told Hunt Scanlon Media that executive search firms continue to expand and that this is keeping his firm busy. “The demand for strong originating partners is as high as ever; firms are simply becoming more diligent with their hiring decisions,” he said. “Executive search firms are still looking to bring in top-tier talent who can bring a specialized network/book of business to a new firm.”

“In addition, I am seeing a desire for many firms to diversify their revenue streams, building out new areas such as interim for example,” said Mr. Eley. “Search firms who have historically focused on one core market are now looking to expand into other regions/sectors/functions, allowing them to be more versatile and service their clients on a number of fronts. It also goes without saying that the need the push on diversity and inclusion is as prevalent as ever. In my opinion, this can only have positive connotations for the industry moving forward.”

A Previous Assignment

Last month, Elite Search Partners assisted in the recruitment of Paul Cashman as global head of healthcare and life science at Chaberton Partners. “Paul brings to Chaberton Partners his broad and deep knowledge of leadership advisory consulting and board and C-Suite executive search,” Elite Search Partners said.

Before joining Chaberton, Mr. Cashman served at managing partner level at top executive search firms, including Korn Ferry, Heidrick and Struggles, and Odgers Berndtson, where he advised hundreds of organizations. He also worked in industry and was responsible for global executive search at AbbVie, where he hired 214 of the top executives. AbbVie grew from 20,000 to 60,000 people and its market cap increased from $32 billion to $140 billion.

“We are thrilled to have Paul on board as he takes on the challenge of building and leading a team of experts, including industry specialists, scientists, and strategy consultants serving as advisors for leadership in the boardroom and C-Suite,” Chaberton Partners said.

Chaberton Partners is an international human capital firm headquartered in Switzerland. The company is structured in three divisions: Chaberton Partners Executive Search, Chaberton Professionals, and Chaberton Advisory. Christian Vasino leads the firm as CEO.

