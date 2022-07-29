ON Partners Places CEO for GXC

July 29, 2022 – Fast-growing executive search firm ON Partners has helped to place Allen Proithis as the new chief executive officer of Austin, TX-based GXC, a leading network-as-a-service communications company. The assignment was spearheaded by Brad Westveld, the search firm’s co-founder and partner.

“Allen’s unparalleled combination of experience, leadership, market acumen, and technical proficiency, especially in the emerging 5G private networks and IoT sectors, makes him the exceptional executive to guide GXC’s growth strategies,” said Bob Istwan, a GXC board member and CEO of Motive Companies. “We are delighted that he will lead the GXC team, and the board has every expectation that his vision, expertise, and ability to execute will accelerate GXC’s success as the leader in meshed 5G private wireless networks, especially as these private networks scale across the globe.”

Mr. Proithis joins GXC after serving in several executive positions in a variety of leading-edge firms. He most recently served as CEO of Capstone Partners, a strategic advisory service that serves clients in the mobility, IoT, software, AR/VR, and cloud technology sectors. Prior to Capstone, he was president of Sigfox’s North American operations, where he created a high-performance team that secured IoT business with top enterprise companies and provided wireless coverage for over 70 million customers across the U.S. Previously, he founded Convida Wireless, a joint venture between Sony and InterDigital, serving as its chairman and overseeing the company’s commercialization of its IoT technology. Mr. Proithis previously was the founding executive vice president at InterDigital’s Solutions Group. While at InterDigital, he led the commercialization of core technologies related to wifi, shared spectrum, and video content management solutions.

A Private Networks Leader

In his new role, Mr. Proithis is responsible for developing and implementing GXC’s corporate strategies, including go-to-market initiatives, product development, operations, and thought leadership.

“GXC offers a compelling 5G meshed private network technology that can immediately empower enterprises to leverage profound productivity gains and efficiencies available through implementing private 5G network infrastructures,” said Mr. Proithis. “As someone who is keenly interested in bringing exciting new solutions to market, especially those that will transform day-to-day workflows and operations, I am ready to work with the talented team at GXC and look forward to contributing my skills and experiences to help the company fulfill its rightful position as the leader in private networks.”

GXC, previously GenXComm, provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC’s powerful technology has the capacity to double the world’s available frequency spectrum.

Top-Ranked Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis, MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners is one of the fastest growing search firms and this year is ranked as one of the Top 20 recruiting platforms in the nation by Hunt Scanlon Media.

Mr. Westveld’s career in executive search has spanned more than 20 years. Before ON Partners, Mr. Westveld served as senior client partner in the electronics and systems practice at Korn Kerry. Before that, he was director, semiconductor practice at CT Partners; senior associate at Heidrick & Struggles; and manager of staffing/ sourcing/ organization development for Motorola. Mr. Westveld leverages his expertise in fields where technology and business converge, including E-commerce, software, semiconductors, consumer electronics, lifestyle tech brands, IoT, cloud, AI, M2M, robotics, EV and related industries. Recent marquee clients include: Baker Hughes, John Deere, Jabil, Lucid Motors, Akamai, Samsara, Samsung, Lenovo, Amazon, Tesla, Global Foundries, and AMD, as well as high growth start-ups like SiFive, Achronix, Ambiq Micro, Osaro, AmplifAI, and ConverseNow.

This spring, ON Partners assisted in the placement of Tom Woodruff as CEO of LLR Partners-backed Allmark Door. Mr. Woodruff joined the company from Reedy Industries, where he was chief operating officer. Prior to thar, he served in senior leadership roles at ABM Industries and Honeywell International.

Founded in 1993, Allmark provides mission-critical repair, maintenance, and replacement services for high-performance industrial doors, pedestrian doors, and loading dock solutions. Allmark combines technical expertise with a high-touch delivery model to act as a strategic partner to customers in the logistics and distribution, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, utilities, transportation, and industrial sectors.

