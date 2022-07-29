Ackermann International Selects Ezekia CRM Software

July 29, 2022 – Ackermann International, a global executive search and human capital solutions provider headquartered in Spain and with offices in North, Central, and South America, has entered into an agreement with Ezekia to adopt its CRM software platform across its office network. “Ezekia aims to offer the best features and the best service, but perhaps even more significantly, Ezekia puts an emphasis on evolving the platform, to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Joseph Blass, CEO of Ezekia. “As a tech provider, it is not good enough to be the best today, rather one also needs to be the best for a year, two years, and five years from now. Ackermann International shares this vision, and we are delighted that they chose Ezekia.”

“Ackermann International is a global firm and a reference in many markets,” said Jorge Loeches, managing director of Ackermann International Spain. “What distinguishes us, among other characteristics, is our orientation towards the client, who receives exquisite attention and service. For this we need our CRM system to allow us to work in an agile, global and coordinated way, to give value to our clients by optimizing time and facilitating access to information. Ezekia fulfills this mission, it is a flexible system that allows us to adapt to the needs of the current market in order to remain a benchmark in our markets and obtain the best performance from our information.”

Ezekia is a provider of software for search firms. The company offers full business development and assignment management tools as well as internal and external reporting, GDPR compliance, and invoicing. Ezekia is fully cloud based and can work from mobile or Mac devices as well.

Ackermann International is a global talent company that provides executive search and human capital solutions (recruitment, HR consulting solutions: culture, talent, leadership and DEI; and innovation and efficiency and learning experiences). The firm has a wide range of solutions, an international mindset, a global reach (with over 200 consultants worldwide) and a consulting expertise.

Recent Partnership

Global executive search and human capital solutions provider SpenglerFox has entered into an agreement with Ezekia to adopt its CRM software platform across its office network. “As we prepare for significant business growth over the next few years, we needed a modern CRM system which will support us throughout this journey,” said Jens Friedrich, CEO of SpenglerFox. “Our consulting teams require a system that is flexible, intuitive, offers state of the art tools and functionality, and is adaptable to changing needs. Our clients depend on accurate and timely market intelligence, and the ability to provide feedback on candidates quickly and online. Ezekia meets all our needs, current and into the future, and we are excited to be partnering with them to provide a best-in-class CRM platform to our internal and external stakeholders.”

Founded in 2003, SpenglerFox is a global search and HR services firm working across multiple territories serving both the mature and emerging markets. The firm further provides interim management, payrolling and recruitment process outsourcing in both mature and emerging markets. The firm also has a dedicated focus on board work for small to mid-sized companies and a research team that provides talent mapping and pipelining solutions.

