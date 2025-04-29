NU Advisory Partners Recruits Chief People Officer for PureFacts Financial Solutions

April 29, 2025 – NU Advisory Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Jennifer Bouyoukos as the new chief people officer of PureFacts Financial Solutions. “Congratulations Jennifer Bouyoukos on joining PureFacts Financial Solutions as chief people officer,” NU Advisory Partners said in a LinkedIn post. “We look forward to seeing your rare blend of strategic vision, operational excellence, and people-first leadership drive the organization’s continued success.”

Ms. Bouyoukos most recently served as chief people officer at Bench Accounting, where she led organizational transformation efforts, managed people, legal, and compliance teams, and helped complete an acquisition deal within 48 hours. Her leadership significantly increased ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) per employee by over 35 percent. Ms. Bouyoukos also founded Full Stack HR Inc., advising private equity firms and tech CEOs on building scalable HR infrastructures and strategies, especially in tech and SaaS sectors. She has worked on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and leadership coaching.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Bouyoukos was EVP and CHRO at Entertainment One (eOne), later acquired by Hasbro, where she oversaw global HR operations for film, TV, and animation studios. She has also held senior roles at Altus Group, RBC, and Rakuten Kobo, consistently focusing on scaling HR strategies in fast-growth environments.

In her new position with PureFacts, Ms. Bouyoukos will lead global human resources and organizational transformation initiatives. She is responsible for shaping global people strategies to support PureFacts’ expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

PureFacts is a global WealthTech company offering AI-powered revenue management solutions for wealth management, asset servicing, and asset management firms. Its PureRevenue platform helps optimize fee calculation, distribution, incentive compensation, and revenue intelligence. Headquartered in Toronto, PureFacts also operates in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia Pacific, and has been acknowledged globally by WealthTech100, AIFinTech100, and ESGFinTech100 for its innovation and impact.

In 2023, NU Advisory Partners was launched by former Russell Reynolds Associates recruiters Mar Hernandez, Libby Naumes, Meredith Rosenberg, and Nada Usina. The firm is focused on senior executive, operating, and board positions.

Proven Search Consultants

Ms. Hernandez is a trusted advisor to top executives and a global expert in corporate officer placements (CHRO, CFO, GC) across financial services, fintech, telecom, and hospitality. Prior to co-founding NU, she was a senior leader in the corporate officers, DE&I, and financial services practice at Russell Reynolds Associates, where she co-led the Hispanic Board Initiative. With over a decade in search and prior leadership roles in global firms, she has partnered with private equity firms and Fortune 500 companies to build high-performing leadership teams.

Ms. Naumes specializes in placing go-to-market and commercial leaders across sports, media, entertainment, technology, consumer, retail, and marketplace industries. Prior to co-founding NU, she spent 11 years at Russell Reynolds Associates, where she built the consumer digital practice and co-led the global sports practice, working with major brands and leagues worldwide. Previously, she was director of marketing and communications for NASDAQ’s Global Corporate Solutions Group.

Ms. Rosenberg is a market-leading voice in edTech, where she leverages over 25 years of experience in the education sector. A recognized leader, she is known for her innovative approach and commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. At NU, Ms. Rosenberg guides public and private companies, investors, universities, and nonprofits in navigating the evolving education landscape.

Before co-founding NU, Ms. Rosenberg led the global edTech practice at Russell Reynolds Associates. Her career is marked by her ability to challenge conventional thinking. She has held key roles at a number of tech and edTech-focused companies and she holds several board roles including The Perkins School, Cornell University Brooks School of Public Policy, and The Fletcher School at Tufts. She is also a former trustee of Cornell University. Her thought leadership and advocacy are informative as well as transformative, driving meaningful conversations about the future of work and education at industry events.

Ms. Usina is a recognized industry leader in board, CEO, and C-suite placements across technology, sports, media, entertainment, and industrial sectors. Prior to co-founding NU, she was on the executive committee at Russell Reynolds Associates, where she led the global technology, media, entertainment, and sports practices, shaping leadership across these industries.

With over 15 years in executive search, Ms. Usina is a trusted advisor to leading PE and VC firms, Fortune 500 companies, CEOs, and boards on leadership, succession planning, and board composition. She’s held executive roles at Nokia, broadcast.com—which IPO’d and was acquired by Yahoo!, where she later held an executive role—and Comcast Ventures-backed XOS Technologies, which she successfully sold and merged with NeuLion. Ms. Usina also played key leadership roles with the Florida Sports Foundation, the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games, and Florida State University Athletics.

