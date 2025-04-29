LHH Knightsbridge Search Seeking New CEO for the Ontario Energy Board

April 29, 2025 – LHH Knightsbridge is currently seeking a new CEO for the Ontario Energy Board (OEB). Ed Perkovic, Lisa Knight, and Janice Kussner are leading the assignment. The CEO provides executive leadership to the organization, working closely with government and energy sector stakeholders. They are accountable for the efficient and effective management of the operations of the OEB and for ensuring the effective supervision of Ontario’s regulated energy sector. The CEO plays a key role in shaping the future of the province’s energy landscape.

The CEO leads the Ontario Energy Board management team and is accountable to the board of directors for the delivery of the Ontario Energy Board’s mandate. The CEO oversees the day-to-day operations of the OEB and leads the development of the organization’s strategy.

Candidates must have knowledge of the mandate and activities of the OEB and the adjudicative, regulatory and business environments and legislative framework within which it operates. Proven experience in a senior executive leadership role, ideally within a board-governed and adjudicative regulatory agency is desired. Those applying must have knowledge of Ontario’s energy sector participants, issues/challenges and regulatory norms as well as knowledge and understanding of sound corporate governance and business practices in a government agency, including human resources and financial management, strategic corporate planning, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of corporate performance. Candidates should also have experience with the interpretation and application of legislation and regulations, the development of government policy to achieve diverse objectives and the development, implementation and use of frameworks, supervision and other regulatory tools to further such policy.

As an economic and marketplace regulator, the Ontario Energy Board protects the interests of millions of natural gas and electricity consumers by regulating entities that generate, transmit and distribute energy across the province. The Ontario Energy Board has a mandate to inform consumers, protect their interests and ensure an economically efficient and financially viable energy industry. By doing so, the Ontario Energy Board supports the delivery of reliable and affordable energy for Ontario and provides value to the public.

LHH Knightsbridge Search (formerly Amrop Knightsbridge) delivers expertise in three search practice areas: executive search and recruitment, interim executive management, and board of directors’ search. The firm assists organizations in finding new talent, as well as helping their employees navigate change, become better leaders, develop better careers and transition into new jobs. The firm is led by head of executive search, North America, Tim Hewat.

Seasoned Search Consultants

Mr. Perkovic is vice president, search delivery with LHH Knightsbridge and has over 20 years of progressive research and executive search experience. He has executive and senior-level (board, C-suite, president, vice president, director) recruitment and talent acquisition expertise in a wide range of industry sectors including: Academia, consumer packaged goods, financial services, government (federal, provincial, municipal), healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, natural resources, not for profit, nuclear/energy, pharmaceutical, professional services, real estate/property management, retail and technology.

As managing partner at LHH Knightsbridge, Ms. Knight works with clients in financial services, retail/consumer and electricity/utilities, to help them advance their businesses through the acquisition and optimization of senior talent, at both the executive and board levels. A holistic thinker and problem-solver, Ms. Knight partners closely with the talent & leadership development team at LHH Knightsbridge, crafting tailored solutions that incorporate assessment, search and coaching elements in an integrated approach to solving her clients’ leadership challenges. For the past three years, she led the executive search practice as managing partner, providing stability and direction to the business during a time of significant change, following the acquisition of Knightsbridge by Lee Hecht Harrison.

Ms. Kussner is a partner with LHH. Her executive search and consulting experience commenced early 1997, following a career on the client side as a senior human resources executive leader. Ms. Kussner’s executive search practice is defined by relationships and multi-year agreements with diverse client organizations, primarily in the government and public/ broader public sector. She leverages cross-sector executive leadership talent, recognizing the value and return on investment of the intersection between the private and public sectors. Ms. Kussner has conducted assignments at the C-suite and board levels, and across a broad range of functional areas.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media