NPAworldwide Elects New Board of Directors

May 2, 2025 – Member-owned recruitment network NPAworldwide has elected a new slate of representatives to its board of directors. The election was held during the organization’s annual owners meeting. Member-owners also voted to approve the group’s audited financial statements, confirm the actions of the board of directors and conduct other official business. “I’m delighted to welcome our newly elected and returning board members for 2025,” said Kerry Crockett, president of NPAworldwide. “Their collective experience, dedication, and vision will continue to drive NPAworldwide’s growth, innovation, and commitment to our global community of recruiter firms. I look forward to working closely with this exceptional team as we build upon our legacy of collaboration and excellence.​”

NPAworldwide member-owners elected Patti Steen of The Pelsten Group in greater Seattle, WA, to a one-year term as chair-elect, which will automatically accede to a two-year term as chair of the organization. Ms. Steen most recently served as secretary and treasurer and prior to that was a multi-term director and practice group leader.

Tim Lane of Park Lane Recruitment in Macclesfield, near Manchester (U.K.) was elected to a two-year term as secretary/treasurer. He previously served two terms as EMEA director and chair of the technology committee.

The following individuals were re-elected for a second two-year term:

Phil Chappel, P. Chappel Associates (New York City) – practice group director.

(New York City) – practice group director. Patrick Long, Provision People (San Diego, CA) – director for the Americas.

(San Diego, CA) – director for the Americas. Andrew Thoseby, 1st Executive (Melbourne, Australia) – director for Australia / New Zealand.

The remaining officers and directors are chair Pam Robison and directors Jenn Anderson, Melanie Johnson, and Parvathy Krishnan. The NPAworldwide board of directors is responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction to the member-owned global recruitment network. Each person on the board of directors also owns and operates a member recruitment firm.

Rebranding

NPAworldwide recently announced a significant brand evolution that reflects the organization’s growth and vision for the future. “This new branding update aims to enhance the identity of NPAworldwide and reinforce its commitment to connecting independent recruitment firms around the world,” the organization said. “The newly designed logo honors NPAworldwide’s rich history while presenting a modern and inviting aesthetic. This visual transformation symbolizes the organization’s role as a global meeting point for independent recruiting firms, emphasizing its dedication to bringing together people.”

“This brand evolution represents a pivotal moment for NPAworldwide as we honor our legacy while stepping confidently into the future,” ​said Kerry Crockett, president of NPAworldwide. “Our modernized identity symbolizes our unwavering commitment to connecting independent recruiting firms globally, fostering collaboration, and empowering our members to achieve unparalleled success together.” NPAworldwide also created its new mission “Tailored for Success: To connect premier independent recruiting firms for success locally and worldwide.”

“The organization’s new mission embraces its diversity and underscores its commitment to helping each member achieve their unique version of success,” NPAworldwide said. ​The organization also created a new tagline: “placing people together.”​

“This tagline succinctly captures NPAworldwide’s core value proposition and reinforces their commitment to working cooperatively to achieve more,” the search organization said. “It is a concept that transcends simply matching candidates with job vacancies; it embodies the essence of building meaningful relationships—both between recruiters and clients, as well as among its diverse network of partners.”

NPAworldwide is a global recruitment network facilitating placements between its member firms. The recruitment network has more than 550 member offices across six continents. Its headquarters is in Grand Rapids, MI.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media