NorthWind Partners Recruits CEO for Oasis Technology & Engineering

March 10, 2023 – Reston, VA-headquartered executive search firm NorthWind Partners has recruited David Zolet as the new CEO for Oasis Technology & Engineering in Burlington, MA. Tom Colatosti is retiring after 12 years as years in the company’s top spot. Partner Hunter Murray led the assignment. “On behalf of the board of directors, management team, and thousands of Oasis T&E employees across the country, we want to thank Tom for his integrity, leadership, and commitment to the company’s mission,” said Mike Singer, partner at Brightstar Capital Partners, majority owner of Oasis T&E. “Tom played an integral role in transforming Oasis Systems into one of the nation’s fastest-growing government contractors, building trusted relationships internally and with customers, and successfully integrating ERC and Oasis Systems after the two companies joined forces in 2022.”

“Dave impressed the board with his experience, expertise, and vision,” said Mr. Singer. “We believe that Dave, alongside the accomplished and experienced Oasis T&E leadership and management team, will continue to excel at delivering growth and highly-rated performance across the government services and technology sector.”

“Oasis Technology & Engineering is in a strong position to transition to new leadership following the successful integration of ERC and Oasis Systems and multiple recent contract wins,” said Mr. Colatosti.” I’m confident that Dave’s understanding of the government technology industry, and more than 20 years in leadership positions for defense and federal services companies, will make him a great fit to lead Oasis T&E into the future.”

Mr. Zolet brings 30 years of experience in government technology, and a record of transformative leadership of high-growth companies. Previously, he was CEO of CentralSquare Technologies, a leader in public sector software that is backed by Bain Capital and Vista Capital Partners. Before that, Mr. Zolet was CEO of the Logistics Management Institute (LMI), a management consulting firm with a 55-year history of serving the federal government. Prior to that, he led the national public sector business unit for DXC Technology, served as vice president of systems integration at IBM, and worked for Northrup Grumman for more than 20 years in a variety of leadership positions.

“I’m thrilled to join Oasis T&E. As one of the nation’s fastest-growing Top 100 Government Contractors, the company is well-positioned to deliver advanced engineering capabilities at scale to our customers,” said Mr. Zolet. “I look forward to partnering with our customers and the Oasis T&E team to deliver the game-changing solutions that enable success.”

Oasis Technology & Engineering is a provider of customer-driven, cost-effective, and quality engineering services; air traffic management, enterprise systems and applications, research and development, human factors engineering; information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; and specialized engineering solutions to the Department of Defense, FAA, NASA, NRC, Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies.

Proven Search Consultants

NorthWind Partners is a global, strategic executive search advisory firm. Its work is primarily focused on business and professional services, systems, solutions, and product companies spanning the aviation, aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial, and technology sectors. The firm also has deep experience and relationships in the government contracting arena. NorthWind Partners’ success rate on engaged assignments is about 96 percent with 99 percent of executives placed maintaining a minimum tenure of one year.

Over the past two decades, Mr. Murray has had deep interest in all facets of technology. He has broad experience in both commercial and public sectors and is often called upon by clients and industry associations to bridge the gap between these two markets. Mr. Murray has completed searches at the board, C-suite and all tiers of vice presidents for SaaS, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity companies.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media