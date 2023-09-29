Nexus Search Partners Recruits CHRO for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co.

September 29, 2023 – CHROs have become critical stakeholders in defining the strategy of a company. Their job description calls for them to tackle the HR challenges and evolving expectations of a dynamic workplace environment that will consist of constant change, calculated risk-taking, and evolving expectations from top stakeholders. Those well-equipped to achieve the greatest success will have diverse skill-sets, be adaptable and agile, and gain hands-on learning from working through real life situations and acquiring knowledge across disciplines and industries.

Nexus Search Partners, an executive search and advisory firm in Charlotte, NC, has assisted in the recruitment of Tim Clinkenbeard as the new CHRO for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co. “Tim brings a wealth of human resources experience to us from his previous employment, most recently at Lowe’s Home Improvement,” said Hooper Hardison, CEO of Charlotte Pipe. “Tim will collaborate with our officer group and divisional human resource departments to better align our investments in associates with our corporate strategy. Tim’s more than 20 years of HR experience and record of success makes him ideal for this senior role at the company.”

“Charlotte Pipe and Foundry worked closely with Nexus Search Partners to continue bolstering its people-first culture,” the company said. “Nexus’ dedication to thoroughly understanding our company’s culture and industry was instrumental in helping Charlotte Pipe locate a top executive leader like Tim,” said Mr. Hardison.

While serving as vice president of human resources at the Lowe’s, Mr. Mr. Clinkenbeard had the opportunity to lead many parts of the HR organization. Some of these areas include compensation, benefits, labor relations, people analytics, and HR strategy. His background prior to Lowe’s includes HR leadership roles at Justice (an Ascena Retail company), Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Starbucks.

“Feeling grateful for the opportunity to join Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co. as their chief human resources officer,” said Mr. Clinkenbeard. “I’ve come to learn over the past several months what a fantastic company Charlotte Pipe and Foundry has built over their 122-year history. What really drew me to join was the culture of the company and how they feel about their employees. This culture prioritizes their people as a strategic differentiator for success; what a privilege to lead HR for a company who believes this. Thanks to Thaddeus Jones and the team at Nexus Search Partners for bringing this opportunity to me and helping guide this process.”

For over a century Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co. has been manufacturing pipe and fittings, employing more than 1,500 Americans. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and has seven plant locations across the U.S.

Built on Four Comprehensive Pillars

Nexus Search Partners was launched last year. The firm’s executive search process is built on four comprehensive pillars: in-depth cultural assessments, transparency and accountability, diverse candidate slates, and SVP+ executive coaching. Nexus Search Partners places cross-functional executives in consumer products and services, energy, financial and professional services, life sciences, private equity, and technology.

Nexus Search Partners Enters the Search Industry

For Thaddeus Jones, in-depth cultural assessments, transparency and accountability, diverse candidate slates, and SVP+ executive coaching are central to serving his clients. He started his firm wanting to fill the gaps that he saw in executive search when he himself was an HR leader.

Founder Thaddeus Jones has spent nearly two decades leading human resources talent management teams for some of the world’s largest companies, including Amazon, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Target. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief talent officer for Red Ventures, a multi-billion dollar operating private equity company with more than 21 companies in its portfolio. It is also one of the largest digital media companies in the U.S.

Recent Search

Nexus Search Partners has placed Sid Levy Jr. as vice president of human resources for Positec Tool Corp. Mr. Levy brings a diverse background of management in many different business fields. “Levy is a rare-find-hire in the business world with such diverse and impactful experience across different disciplines with multiple brands that are household names,” said Michael Jones, president and CEO of Positec North America. “We are thrilled to bring his knowledge and expertise onboard as the leader of our HR department, and look forward to how his comprehensive business understanding will strengthen our team in every department.”

Most recently, in an HR capacity, Mr. Levy was vice president of talent management and associate engagement for Extended Stay America Inc., where he built and led strategy for corporate culture and values, employee engagement, leadership development, and talent acquisition.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media