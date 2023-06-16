Nexus Search Partners Places VP of HR for Positec Tool Corp.

June 16, 2023 – Nexus Search Partners, an executive search and advisory firm in Charlotte, NC, has placed Sid Levy Jr. as vice president of human resources for Positec Tool Corp. Mr. brings a diverse background of management in many different business fields. “Levy is a rare-find-hire in the business world with such diverse and impactful experience across different disciplines with multiple brands that are household names,” said Michael Jones, president and CEO of Positec North America. “We are thrilled to bring his knowledge and expertise onboard as the leader of our HR department, and look forward to how his comprehensive business understanding will strengthen our team in every department.”

Most recently, in an HR capacity, Mr. Levy was vice president of talent management and associate engagement for Extended Stay America Inc., where he built and led strategy for corporate culture and values, employee engagement, leadership development, and talent acquisition.

At Positec, Mr. Levy will work with leaders of each department to identify needs and design solutions while simultaneously strengthening existing resources and furthering the already stellar corporate culture.

Strong Experience

Mr. Levy started his career in brand management, launching products for companies like Nabisco Foods and Colgate-Palmolive. He then transitioned to a marketing focus with director-level roles in the sports industry, including as director of marketing for the National Football League. Levy’s career has been defined by cross-company collaboration to build programs that yield measurable results.

“Positec is an innovative company with a clear vision and ambitious goals that will continue to shape the at-home experience for consumers worldwide,” said Mr. Levy. “I am thrilled to join the dynamic team in the Charlotte office to help lead the programs that will continue to make Positec a global leader and an employer of choice.”

Positec Tool Corp., based in Suzhou, China, with North American headquarters in Charlotte, manufactures lawn, garden, and power tools under the WORX, Rockwell, Noesis, Kress, and Cat brand names. WORX, Rockwell, Noesis, Kress and Cat tools are a part of the Positec Group of companies, which have been designing, engineering and manufacturing power tools since 1994. Since its founding in 1994, Positec has achieved industry-leading growth and employs nearly 4,000 people in 12 countries.

Four Pillars

Nexus Search Partners was launched last year by Thaddeus Jones. After nearly two decades of leading human resources talent management teams for some of the world’s largest companies, including Amazon, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Target, Mr. Jones brings a wealth of industry knowledge to his firm. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief talent officer for Red Ventures, a multi-billion dollar operating private equity company with more than 21 companies in its portfolio. It is also one of the largest digital media companies in the U.S.

Related: Is an Executive Hiring Crisis Approaching?

Upon founding Nexus Search Partners, Mr. Jones sat down with Hunt Scanlon Media to discuss his firm: “At Nexus Search Partners, our team is reimagining the executive search process built on four comprehensive pillars,” he said. Those are: in-depth cultural assessments, transparency and accountability, diverse candidate slates, and SVP+ executive coaching.

Nexus Search Partners Enters the Search Industry

For Thaddeus Jones, in-depth cultural assessments, transparency and accountability, diverse candidate slates, and SVP+ executive coaching are central to serving his clients. He started his firm wanting to fill the gaps that he saw in executive search when he himself was an HR leader.

“As an HR executive, I’ve worked directly with executive search firms and always felt like something was missing,” said Mr. Jones. “Whether that was the lack of diversity in candidate slates, limited understanding of company culture, or minimal support for successful placements, it felt like firms were not meeting the full extent of my expectations as a corporate leader. Nexus Search Partners was built for the way I would have wanted executive search to work as a former C-level HR executive.”

The executive search process is more than simply filling a vacancy, Mr. Jones said. “We are reimagining it from start to finish,” he said. “Our approach is centered around the four pillars I mentioned. Nexus’ commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion represents our mission to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace while placing the highest level of talent for clients.”

When it comes to specific industries, Nexus Search Partners places cross-functional executives in consumer products and services, energy, financial and professional services, life sciences, private equity, and technology. “What I appreciate about Nexus is our team of corporate veterans. Not only do we thoroughly understand the verticals we work in, but we’ve also been boots on the ground,” said Mr. Jones. “As subject-matter experts, we know the inner workings of what helps executives and their teams thrive.”

Related: Digital Technology’s Effect on Recruitment

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media