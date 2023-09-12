N2Growth Expands to Turkey

September 12, 2023 – N2Growth, a Philadelphia-based management consulting and executive search firm, has opened a new office in Turkey, cementing the firm’s footprint in EMEA and underscoring its ongoing commitment to global reach and diversity. Sevda Ozsonmez has been named as managing partner of the new location, representing N2Growth in Turkey. She will report to CEO Kelli Vukelic. “Sevda’s vast experience in the financial sector, coupled with her strategic insights into business operations, makes her the perfect fit for our expansion plans in Turkey,” said Ms. Vukelic. “Her unique investor style approach and deep familiarity with the C-suite landscape of Turkey’s listed companies will be a significant asset in driving N2Growth’s success in the region.”

“Sevda’s broad experience with global cultures and company values, coupled with her coaching aspirations, perfectly aligns with N2Growth’s mission of providing world-class human capital solutions,” the search firm said.

In her new position, Ms. Sevda is responsible for leading executive searches and overseeing N2Growth’s regional operations. With a career in finance spanning over 17 years, she has knowledge of the Turkish market as well as an understanding of management strategies. Ms. Sevda began her career at Finansbank’s financial reporting department in 2005. She later held positions as an equity analyst, portfolio manager, and finally, as a manager at Azimut Portfoy. For many years, Ms. Sevda represented one of Austria’s largest financial institutions, Erste Asset Management, in Turkey.

Over her career, Ms. Sevda has exhibited an ability to identify, assess, and support top-tier talent in C-level management roles. She transitioned into executive recruitment with a local boutique firm in Turkey, where she led various projects and placements in roles such as CFO, CEO, and head of HR.

N2Growth is a global leadership consultancy with practice areas in executive search, culture shaping, leadership development, strategy, organizational design, risk, digital transformation, and executive coaching. The firm has more than 40 locations across the Americas, Europe, MENA, and APAC.

Recent Acquisition

N2Growth recently expanded its operations in Spain with the appointment of Alberto Herrero as managing partner. Headquartered in Madrid, Mr. Herrero will be responsible for the firm’s operations in Spain and neighboring countries and will report directly to Ms. Vukelic. Mr. Herrero and his team are joining N2Growth in the acquisition of Blacksmith, an executive search firm in Spain.

N2Growth Expands to Greece

N2Growth expanded to Greece with the appointment of Rebecca Pitsika as managing partner. Headquartered in Athens, Ms. Pitsika will be responsible for the firm’s operations in Greece and neighboring countries and will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, CEO of N2Growth. “I’m delighted to add Rebecca and her team to N2Growth,” said Ms. Vukelic. “With someone of her caliber, both local clients in the area and global companies working in Greece will be extraordinarily well served. Her expertise will also be leveraged worldwide in the technology, energy, and financial services industries.”

“I am so pleased to welcome our new team in Spain, led by Alberto Herrero,” said Ms. Vukelic. “Alberto has a proven track record of supporting organizations and leaders to deliver exceptional results. Furthermore, his broad business background and consulting abilities perfectly align with N2Growth’s approach to finding and developing the best leaders.”

A New Malaysian Office

In April, the firm opened a new office in Malaysia, adding Armin Effendi as managing partner for its Malaysia and South East Asia operations. Mr. Effendi, who brings over 35 years of executive and advisory experience across Asia, Europe, and North America, is widely recognized for his expertise in board and executive search, board reviews, CEO succession, executive assessment, and development.

Mr. Effendi leads the team in Malaysia to deliver results for clients and strengthen N2Growth’s presence in the region. He joined N2Growth from Korn Ferry, where he served as country chairman in Kuala Lumpur, responsible for all lines of business. Prior to that, Mr. Effendi was the managing partner and office leader for Egon Zehnder Malaysia for over 14 years. His experience also includes senior consultant roles with Bain and Company in London and Singapore, director of strategy products at Accenture, and director of consulting at KPMG. On the executive side, Mr. Effendi was the first general manager of international business development at PETRONAS, where he established the unit to lead the company’s globalization efforts in the early 1990s.

“The firm’s newest addition in Malaysia further expands the firm’s presence and capabilities to help our clients throughout Asia and worldwide, supporting the firm’s vast global network of premiere talent through retained search, executive coaching, board evaluation, and leadership assessments,” Ms. Vukelic said.

”I am thrilled to be in the N2Growth family. It’s a nimble new generation high touch – high tech firm,” said Mr. Effendi. “I look forward to helping our clients shape the future of leadership.”

