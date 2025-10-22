Muskingum University Taps Academic Search to Help Find New President

October 22, 2025 – Education-focused executive recruitment firm Academic Search has been selected by Muskingum University in New Concord, OH, to lead in its search for its 22nd president. Current president Susan Hasseler will retire in June 2026, after a decade of leadership. The search is being led by senior consultants Sharon D. Herzberger and Dan DiBiasio, along with Carly Place, associate consultant. The board of trustees seeks an innovative, collaborative, and decisive leader to build on the university’s 189- year history of academic excellence and achievement.

The next president of Muskingum University will bring a deep commitment to the liberal arts and a broad understanding of the role of higher education in an increasingly competitive landscape. The successful candidate will be a bold collaborator and a dynamic leader with a distinguished record of successful and progressive leadership in a complex organization.

Candidates should bring a proven record of innovation, calculated risk-taking, and strategic decision-making, with the courage to make difficult decisions and manage change effectively. They must also have demonstrated success in cultivating donor relationships and leading comprehensive fundraising campaigns.

Muskingum is dedicated to serving a “continuum of learners” and offers programs designed to meet their diverse needs. Academic options include more than 60 undergraduate majors, an adult degree completion program, master’s degrees and a doctoral program, and continuing education in partnership with local business and industry.

For over three decades, Academic Search has been a leader in designing and implementing search processes for leaders of colleges and universities across the country. The firm has completed hundreds of executive searches for higher education institutions and related organizations, for roles ranging from presidents to provosts to deans. Academic Search has a formal relationship to a premier leadership development program. As the subsidiary of the American Academic Leadership Institute (AALI), the firm provides substantial financial support to a number of leadership identification, development, and support programs across all sectors of public and private higher education. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Herzberger served as president of Whittier College for 13 years, before retiring and being named president emerita. During her prior career, at Northwestern University and Trinity College, she held positions as vice president for planning and administration, vice president for student services, associate vice president for a capital campaign, and special assistant to the president for affirmative action. As a professor of psychology her research focused on the biases in individual and group decision-making.

Dr. DiBiasio has over 40 years of experience in higher education. He most recently served as the 11th president of Ohio Northern University from 2011–2022. Prior to that appointment, Dr. DiBiasio served as president of Wilmington College for 16 years from 1995–2011.

Ms. Place joined Academic Search in 2024. She has spent most of the past decade working in higher education. Ms. Place dedicated almost eight years to academic advising within Academic Services for Student Athletes at the University of Central Florida. In this role, she fostered strong relationships with student-athletes and guided them to discover their academic passions. Ms. Place also served as the head of the developing athletic advisors program, where she led recruitment, training, and professional development initiatives. In her time at UCF, she also managed award nominations, orientations, and events.

University of Alabama Search

Academic Search recently assisted in the recruitment of Peter J. Mohler as the 30th president of the University of Alabama. Stuart R. Bell, the 29th president of the University of Alabama, stepped down from the presidency mid-summer, completing a decade in the school’s top leadership role. Senior consultant Ann Die Hasselmo, consultant Christopher Butler, and associate consultant Kate Cusimano led the assignment. Academic Search has partnered with UA on several successful searches, including the hiring of former president Robert E. Witt and the hiring of current president Dr. Bell.

“Dr. Mohler is uniquely equipped to build upon the University of Alabama’s strong foundation and lead this institution into an even brighter future,” said UA System chancellor Sid J. Trant, who recommended Mohler’s appointment to the Board. “He is a champion for the power of public higher education to transform lives and communities through teaching, research and service, and he will advance our flagship mission through his bold, student-centered and visionary leadership.”

A distinguished leader with over 20 years of experience in higher education, Dr. Mohler previously served as executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge at Ohio State University and chief scientific officer of OSU’s Wexner Medical Center.

