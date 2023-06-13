EssentialDx Announces Launch

June 13, 2023 – EssentialDx, a new business diagnostic solutions provider, has been launched. The Austin, TX-based solutions provider is looking to tap into “a new frontier of enterprise data to provide transformative insights that directly address the highest priorities of today’s C-suite.”

“In the face of one of the most dynamic and challenging business environments in history, leaders are actively seeking new solutions that enable their organizations to not only adapt to uncertainty and change, but to thrive in it,” said the company. “EssentialDx is at the forefront of this evolution, leveraging a proprietary methodology, advanced AI, and sophisticated analytics to unlock the transformative power of data-driven insights. By examining every facet of an organization, EssentialDx provides leaders with a comprehensive and nuanced view, empowering them to make informed decisions that drive organizational performance; talent acquisition, engagement and retention; and building adaptive cultures.”

Traditional consulting engagements can cost upwards of a million dollars and take months or years to deliver results. EssentialDx, however, offers an accelerated timeline of 30-days or less and an affordable flat fee structure, providing leaders with high- impact results at a fraction of the time and cost. “At EssentialDx, we believe that a high-performing, resilient, and adaptable culture is within reach of every organization, and now we’ve made it so that it’s just 30 days away,” said Henry Nothhaft Jr., president of EssentialDx and also president/chief product officer of Alioth. “Our platform enables leaders to unlock the full potential of their organization’s talent and culture. EssentialDx provides organizations with rapid, data-driven insights and actionable recommendations, positioning them to successfully navigate and thrive in the face of uncertainty.”

EssentialDx provides what it describes as “a more reliable and sophisticated view of an organization’s dynamics, opportunities and challenges, with solutions that go beyond stale data and subjective observation to uncover hidden insights that traditional approaches miss.”

These solutions include a range of diagnostic services, including OrgDx, SearchDx, and BrandDx.

A next-generation diagnostic solution that supports leaders during critical inflection points, OrgDx provides actionable recommendations based on data-driven insights. “By combining social science, methodology, and advanced analytics, OrgDx delivers a more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solution compared to traditional management consulting firms and self-service software tools, with a focus on driving tangible business outcomes and a more engaged workforce,” said EssentialDx.

SearchDx streamlines the talent acquisition process by generating key insights from stakeholders and influencers to align the organization and refine the search strategy. With a focus on increased efficiency, improved representation, and an optimized candidate experience, SearchDx positions organizations to hire the best possible candidate for the role, resulting in a successful and lasting match, said the company.

BrandDx helps companies understand and improve their brand perception and reputation. “Through a unique combination of digital analysis and traditional brand audit methods, BrandDx provides a comprehensive view of the company’s brand, as seen through the eyes of employees, prospective hires, customers, and investors,” said EssentialDx. “This delivers actionable insights and recommendations to optimize public presence, address blind spots, mitigate risks, and prepare for tough questions. Companies can gain a competitive edge by enhancing every facet of their brand.”

Mr. Nothhaft said: “With EssentialDx, we’re providing CEOs with the cheat code they’ve always wished for—a way to reveal the unseen and unlock the secrets to organizational success. Our platform equips leaders to level up their decision-making, optimize performance, and effectively attract and engage talent. It’s the game-changer CEOs have been waiting for, and now it’s a reality.”

EssentialDx was incubated by life sciences executive search firm Alioth, and is backed by Polaris Partners. With over four years of R&D, EssentialDx has assisted numerous leadership teams in navigating the pandemic and ensuing environment. Today, EssentialDx is an independent provider of high-impact diagnostic services, uniquely positioned to empower leadership teams to navigate today’s unique challenges.

Growing Hiring Success Platform

Earlier this year, Alioth added SearchDx to its Hiring Success Platform. “Our mission at Alioth has always been to establish a new standard for what executive search should be and dramatically improve its outcomes for all stakeholders,” said Janet Stafford, CEO. “SearchDx represents the next phase of our Hiring Success Platform, and with it, we are redefining the boundaries of value and integration that an executive search firm can bring to its clients.”

To support the rollout and adoption of the Hiring Success Platform, Alioth named Emma Lisa Lesica as vice president of client solutions. Ms. Lesica brings a depth of experience in organizational change, talent development, and retained search, and will be instrumental in driving the adoption of Alioth’s Hiring Success Platform and expanding its market footprint.

Ms. Lesica most recently was a founding member of Daversa Partners, where she developed people growth strategies across technology verticals.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Alioth is a national technology-enabled executive search firm for life sciences companies of all stages.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media