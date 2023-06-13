CarterBaldwin Recruits President for the University of North Georgia

June 13, 2023 – CarterBaldwin Executive Search has assisted in the recruitment of Michael Shannon as president of the University of North Georgia (UNG). He will replace Bonita Jacobs, who has led the school since 2011. Founding partner and chairman Price Harding led the assignment for the search firm along with search consultant Susan DeWoody. “UNG plays a unique role within the system having multiple campuses offering everything from associate degrees to graduate-level programs, while at the same time serving as the state’s Military College of Georgia and one of only six senior military colleges in the nation,” said Sonny Perdue, chancellor. “With Mike, we have a leader who exemplifies USG’s mission of teaching, research and service given his deep experience in both the military and in higher education — the very kind of experience that will serve the uniqueness of UNG well. We’re grateful to Dr. Jacobs for her trailblazing leadership and look forward to welcoming Mike to his new role as president.”

Dr. Shannon, a retired U.S. Army officer, currently serves as interim executive vice president for administration and finance and interim chief business officer at Georgia Tech. Prior to his interim role, he served as Georgia Tech’s vice president and deputy chief business officer. In his role as a member of Georgia Tech’s executive leadership team, Dr. Shannon has been responsible for strategic leadership and operations including administrative functions such as human resources, finance and budget, information technology, facilities and infrastructure, capital planning, campus security and emergency response.

Dr. Shannon served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army for 20 years, retiring in 2015 with the rank of lieutenant colonel. After operational Army service as an Infantry and Signal Corps officer with assignments in the 82d Airborne Division, the 35th Signal Brigade (18th Airborne Corps) and the 2nd Infantry Division, he was selected to serve as a U.S. Army nuclear and counterproliferation officer.

“I’m thrilled to serve as the president of the University of North Georgia,” Dr. Shannon said. “The history, the tradition, the impact and the prestige of UNG, 150 years in the making, are incredibly powerful. Through its academic programs, UNG drives the region’s economy and supports Georgia’s emerging economy. As our state’s talent needs continue to increase, UNG will continue to be called upon.”

“As a career Army officer, I witnessed the national impact of UNG through its senior military college and the highly talented Army officers it produces,” he said. “Now, more than ever, UNG has critical roles to play. Our state and our nation are counting on UNG to continue to deliver. I look forward to teaming with the entire UNG community to make a difference for Georgia and America.

The University of North Georgia is a public senior military college with multiple campuses in Georgia. It is part of the University System of Georgia. The university was established in 2013, by a merger of North Georgia College & State University and Gainesville State College. With nearly 20,000 enrolled students, the University of North Georgia is the sixth-largest public university in Georgia.

Serving Domestic and International Clients

Since CarterBaldwin’s inception in 2001, the search firm has expanded its client portfolio to include non-profit and academic sectors, serving both domestic and international clients from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA and the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. CarterBaldwin is listed among a variety of rankings published by Hunt Scanlon Media, including its Top 50, Private Equity Power 100, and Top 40 Higher Education Search Firms.

Mr. Harding has been principal consultant on nearly 1,000 recruiting engagements for C-level leadership, officers and directors for privately held and publicly traded companies. He also co-leads CarterBaldwin’s university and non-profit search practice.

Ms. DeWoody brings more than two decades of experience in higher education administration to her consultant role at CarterBaldwin, having served on college and university campuses in roles across student and faculty recruitment, advising, campus life, NCAA Division II athletics, and academic affairs.

Recent Search

CarterBaldwin recently assisted in the recruitment of Dondi E. Costin as the sixth president of Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA. The search involved the evaluation of nearly 100 credible candidates over a period of eight months. Jerry Prevo has served as president of Liberty University since August 2020. Formerly the chair of the university’s board of trustees for many years, Mr. Provo replaced Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned after a series of scandals. Mr. Provo will now hold the title of president emeritus.

“The selection by the trustees of a national executive recruiter clearly demonstrated Liberty’s commitment to excellence and its determination to work with the absolute best advisors to help us identify the right leaders to guide Liberty University into the future,” said Tim Lee, board chairman. “With CarterBaldwin’s objective help, we looked near and far, and we believe we have found the right leaders at the right time for the future of Liberty University. The combination of president Costin and chancellor (Jonathan) Falwell not only bring the gravitas and experience necessary to lead the university exceptionally well, but with perfect cultural alignment. They will ensure Liberty University remains focused entirely on ‘Training Champions for Christ’ to impact the world in every vocation.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media