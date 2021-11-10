ECA Partners Launches New Client Portal

November 10, 2021 – ECA Partners has launched its client portal, Cascade. “A lot of our middle-market private equity clients have a short time horizon to deliver on value creation plans,” said Ken Kanara, president and CEO of ECA Partners. “We built Cascade, a talent management system, with that in mind. Combined with our proprietary process, we are able to quickly and efficiently deliver the very best talent across strategy, operations, and finance.”

Developed and incubated at ECA, Cascade brings ECA’s data-driven approach to the forefront, giving clients access to data and analytics as it relates to search metrics, recruiting processes and candidate pipeline. Providing this data in real-time, Cascade allows ECA’s clients to move quickly when making hiring decisions, according to the search firm. “It’s exciting to see how quickly Cascade is adding value for our clients,” said Atta Tarki, ECA’s founder and chairman. “By giving them full transparency to the recruiting process, it allows them to make better decisions around talent and to solve their hiring bottleneck.”

The new client portal displays data that reflects the number of candidates contacted, the health of the candidate pool for each search strategy, a detailed snapshot of each candidate interviewed (including the candidates’ answers to interview questions and ratings for those answers), and it provides details about candidates scheduling for interviews.

Cascade has already been licensed to TalentCompass, a recruiting firm specializing in volume recruiting with a track record for helping companies build sales teams.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, ECA Partners is a tech-enabled executive search firm with more than 300 clients, the majority being private equity or investor-owned companies. It is the portfolio company of private family office Nobel Investments. Nobel Investments, which is also based in Santa Monica, invests in B2B services companies with a focus on recruiting and talent. Since its founding in 2020, Nobel has made four major investments: ECA Partners, TalentCompass, Bulletin and SellingBee.

New Appointed CEO

In July, ECA Partners appointed Mr. Kanara as its CEO. “Ken has been instrumental in growing the firm over the past five years,” said Mr. Tarki, who also serves as managing partner of Nobel Investments. “He helped to formalize and scale our sales team, and more importantly, build out various technology solutions, which will give our clients more effective ways to engage with candidates. In many ways, Ken has already been leading the firm in a CEO capacity, so we are excited to formalize it. Him formally stepping in as our CEO will help us put a stronger emphasis on our technology solutions.”

Mr. Kanara has more than 15 years of experience in consulting and executive search with a focus on serving private equity and private equity portfolio clients. Most recently, he was in a president and managing director role at ECA, working directly with clients on project and full-time executive search roles. Prior to ECA, Mr. Kanara was at Booz & Company (now PwC – Strategy&), a global management consulting firm, where he held positions in both New York and Dubai, working with both private equity and large corporate clients.

