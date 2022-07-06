MalinHughes Expands Senior Search Staff

July 6, 2022 – Chicago-based executive search firm MalinHughes recently expanded with the addition of Talisha Faber as managing director. Ms. Faber will work out of the firm’s offices in Miami and manage client and candidate relationships within the firm’s national financial services and non-profit practices. “We are very excited to have Talisha join our team,” said Robert Becker, partner and chief operating officer. “She brings credibility from her successful banking and financial services career, where she has been a trusted advisor to high-net-worth individuals and large, commercial institutions. She is deeply committed to fostering long-term client relationships, evident by her outstanding reputation within the Florida business community.”

“It’s not every day that you meet an individual who makes such an immediate and positive impression as Talisha,” said Brad Newpoff, co-founder and president. “She is so passionate and authentic in her mission to make a meaningful impact on both her personal and professional relationships. I am confident that she will make a significant impact on our business while adding value and depth to our culture.”

Ms. Faber joins MalinHughes after a 17-year career in the financial services and commercial real estate industries. Her experience includes positions at Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida, Iberiabank, Florida Gulf Bank, Busey Wealth Management, Regions Bank, and AmSouth Bank. Ms. Faber has developed and expanded new client relationships while managing top client portfolios that created substantial asset growth and commercial expansion across the state of Florida.

Ms. Faber is valued for her work within the Southwestern Florida community. Currently, she serves on the Junior Achievement Hall of Fame advisory board. She is also treasurer for Our Mother’s Home SWFL, and serves as an allocations team member for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Okeechobee counties. She is a member of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Women in Business as well as a member of the Rotary Club of Fort Myers, where she is a regular speaker on personal and professional brand awareness. Ms. Faber has served on the board of directors for Valerie’s House, a local non-profit organization and is a “Dress for Success” speaker and mentor for the Pace Center for Girls.

MalinHughes’ leadership team has more than 50 years of combined recruitment experience. The firm uses a shared platform that allows clients to see progress throughout each search and share market insights. MalinHughes’ reporting capabilities include data analytics on job posts, advertising spend, relevant industry news, candidate information, and other custom content. The firm also has experience placing executives across North America and the U.K. MalinHughes specializes in banking/financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

Recent Additions

MalinHughes recently expanded its leadership team with the addition of former HR executive David D. Jones as president of its emerging human capital solutions practice. “We are very excited that David has joined MalinHughes,” said Mr. Newpoff. “He will be an instrumental leader to the overall company as well as being pivotal in the development and growth of our emerging human capital solutions practice.”

“This a major landmark in MalinHughes’ commitment to the human capital services industry,” said Mr. Becker. “We are very excited for our future and poised for continued growth.” Mr. Jones is based out of the firm’s West Coast office in Walnut Creek, CA. He is a nationally recognized human resources executive with more than 30 years of C-suite experience developing and implementing innovative human capital strategies across multiple industries.

MalinHughes also recently named Deveran George as a managing director in its human capital strategy and executive search practices. She is responsible for leading MalinHughes’ strategic consulting practice as well as working within the executive search practice. Ms. George will be working closely with current customers as well as focusing on expanding the firm’s strategic advisory and search services. She will support the firm’s verticals within the healthcare, financial services, and technology services industries. “We are very excited that Deveran has decided to join MalinHughes,” said Mr. Newpoff. “She brings deep professional experience in human resources, talent acquisition, and management as well as diversity and inclusion. She will be an important asset as MalinHughes continues to expand our service offerings to our valued customers.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media