Lofton Staffing and Security Acquires Frazee Recruiting Consultants

May 23, 2024 – Lofton Staffing and Security, a family-owned and locally operated recruiting and security company in the Gulf South, has acquired Frazee Recruiting Consultants, LLC, a Baton Rouge, LA-based recruiting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We’re thrilled to announce the acquisition,” said Bart Lofton, co-president of Lofton. “Frazee Recruiting, along with its founder and CEO, Marianne Frazee, has been a business ally for years. We’ve always had mutual respect, and our approaches to customer service and employee management are very similar. Additionally, the acquisition is an ideal next step for Lofton as we expand our reach. It will allow us to continue to serve our existing customers better by adding new relationships to the Lofton family.”

Frazee Recruiting Consultants is a full-service staffing consulting firm with over 25 years of experience serving a wide range of customers throughout Louisiana. The firm specializes in office/clerical, IT and finance/accounting recruiting. It provides staff on temp, temp-to-hire, and direct hire basis.

“The acquisition signifies a significant milestone in Lofton’s growth, furthering its expansion across the Gulf South,” the company said. “Furthermore, it solidifies the company’s standing as Louisiana’s largest locally owned and family-operated staffing agency, while also providing businesses with valuable resources and fostering greater job opportunities for seekers.”

“In the search for the right partner, I knew Lofton was it,” said Marianne Frazee, CEO of Frazee Recruiting. “Their customer-centric and people-first approach is why they have remained leaders in the staffing industry for over 40 years. I have total confidence that the acquisition will be seamless, and Lofton will provide nothing short of the best service possible for our clients and employees.”

Ms. Frazee has almost 40 years of experience in the staffing field, beginning in the Los Angeles market in 1983. She has worked for an independent, regional staffing firm, and a global staffing provider. Ms. Frazee originally opened a staffing franchise in the Baton Rouge metro area in 1995, which she kept for 15 years. In 1998, She opened her own privately held staffing & recruiting firm, Frazee Recruiting Consultants.

“I look forward to working as a consultant with the dynamic team at Lofton and finding new ways to support their customers,” said Ms. Frazee. “I also want to take the opportunity to thank my clients and community. I am beyond grateful for your ongoing support throughout the years.”

Recent Deals

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Hudson RPO, a global total talent solutions company owned by Old Greenwich, Conn.-based recruiting firm Hudson Global Inc., has acquired Striver, a Dubai-based executive search firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “With the new acquisition of Striver in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hudson RPO is strongly equipped to partner with new and existing clients for their senior talent acquisition needs in the rapidly growing Middle East region,” the company said. “We are pleased to continue to expand and enhance our offering in the executive search space,” said Jake Zabkowicz, global CEO of Hudson. “This furthers our ability to become and remain a core strategic partner for our clients as we assist them in putting the right people in place at all levels of their organizations to develop and execute a winning business strategy.”

ZRG, a global talent advisory firm and portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, has acquired Ignata Finance Group, a U.K.-based executive search & finance recruitment and interim placement business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Partnering with Ignata will enable our European growth strategy both in private equity but across our shared global customers, especially in the U.K.,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Adding Ignata to the family of ZRG companies puts us another step closer to true global talent advisory.” Founded in 2017, Ignata partners with VC, PE, and listed organizations seeking chief financial officers and their teams. “We continue our commitment to build a world-class business, employing passionate consultants that are experts in their fields. The partnership with ZRG marks a pivotal moment in our global expansion,” said Ben Searls, founder of Ignata. “By joining forces with ZRG, we are not only enhancing our C-suite capabilities but also broadening our reach internationally.”

Paris-headquartered search firm Alexander Hughes has acquired Chicago-based DSML Executive Search. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The move marks a significant milestone in Alexander Hughes’ global growth strategy, positioning the firm as the global executive search and leadership firm of choice for businesses and corporations worldwide,” the search firm said. “The acquisition includes two new offices, one in Chicago and one in Boston.” In addition, Alexander Hughes will retain Myriam Le Cannellier, co-founder and director of DSML Executive Search, who becomes the managing partner of Alexander Hughes USA, and her team of experienced executive search professionals. “This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for our group,” said Julien Rozet, CEO of Alexander Hughes. “We are very proud to strengthen our presence in the U.S. and to have Myriam Le Cannellier and her team at the helm. Her expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to deliver the highest standard of executive search and leadership advisory services globally.”

The Elevate Sports Ventures agency has acquired SRI and launched Elevate Talent, a new executive search and global talent advisory practice. The new firm will recruit senior leaders across sports, entertainment, media, lifestyle, technology, and gaming. Elevate is led by Al Guido, who also serves as president of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. Jim Chaplin, formerly CEO of SRI, will become global president of Elevate Talent. In his 14 years at the helm of SRI, Mr. Chaplin and his management team have spearheaded the firm’s transformation from a U.K.-based sports specialist firm to a global company in the executive search space, helping organizations with board structure, governance, and C-suite issues with talent and advisory solutions. “For the team at SRI, becoming part of Elevate feels like a perfect match,” said Mr. Chaplin. “We share a foundation in the world of sports and have used that particular vantage point to deliver for clients across a wide range of consumer-facing sectors. Our common experience, aligned to a rigorous, data-driven approach, gives us the tools to set organizations up for success.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media