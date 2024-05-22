Egon Zehnder Appoints New CEO

Top leadership appointments, of men and women, have been gaining traction at executive search firms over the past year. A top five-ranked executive search firm prepares for big growth and expansion with a key leadership appointment. Insider Francesco Buquicchio takes the helm at Egon Zehnder later this year and looks to guide the firm to future growth.

May 22, 2024 – Leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder has appointed Francesco Buquicchio as its new CEO, effective November 1. He succeeds Edilson Camara, following a strategic leadership transition and succession planning process. Mr. Buquicchio will be the seventh person to serve as CEO in Egon Zehnder’s 60-year history. The process to appoint a new CEO was headed by chair Michael Ensser with the support of the board and an advisory committee. It also included input from the entire partnership. “We thank Ed for his leadership over these past six years—he laid a strong foundation that enabled the firm to accelerate its growth. We are pleased to share that he will continue with the firm, returning to client work,” said Mr. Ensser. “As we begin our seventh decade, Francesco will leverage our expertise in discovering leaders, developing leadership, unlocking transformations, shaping successions and advancing governance to craft more distinct client and candidate experiences, prioritizing innovation, sustainability and long-term value creation.”

Mr. Camara, who will have served the maximum of two terms in the position, will step down from his role effective October 31, 2024. During his tenure, the firm notes that he has overseen significant growth and expansion, opening Egon Zehnder offices in new regions and developing enhanced advisory services, as well as leading the firm through the Covid-19 pandemic and investing in internal IT infrastructure enhancements.

Mr. Buquicchio is based in Milan and currently leads the firm’s global leadership advisory services practice. Previously, he held the role of country leader in Italy and served on the firm’s executive committee for six years. Prior to joining Egon Zehnder in 2007, Mr. Buquicchio worked for BT Italy, McKinsey & Company, TLcom Capital Partners, and Excite.com in roles based in Rome, London, and California.

“As we celebrate our 60th anniversary this year, I am honored and humbled to be a part of this remarkable firm’s history,” said Mr. Buquicchio. “I look forward to writing our future chapters with our extraordinary and vibrant team, spanning many regions and world views, united by our purpose—leadership for a better world.”

Egon Zehnder currently ranks as a Top 5 global executive search firm, according to Hunt Scanlon Media. With more than 500 consultants in 68 offices and 40 countries around the globe, Egon Zehnder works with public and private corporations, family-owned enterprises, and non-profit and government agencies to provide board advisory services, CEO and leadership succession planning, executive search and assessment, and leadership development solutions. Since 1964, the firm has been at the forefront of defining top leadership in the face of changing economic conditions as well as major transitions in the executive search field.

Leadership Appointments at Search Firms

Top leadership appointments have made headlines in recent months. Here’s a look at several examples taken from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Chicago-based Ferguson Partners has appointed Graham R. Beatty as president. “As president, Graham is the ideal candidate given his deep expertise in the real assets industry, unwavering commitment to exceptional client service, and great respect by clients and colleagues alike. We are thrilled to have him on board,” said William J. Ferguson, co-chairman and CEO of the firm. “With a track record of success and unique understanding of today’s complex market, Graham is fully prepared to lead our company into the future by building upon Ferguson’s current strengths and further expanding our proven talent management solutions.”

New York City-based executive search firm Heyman Associates has appointed Jessamyn Katz as its new chief executive officer. Founder and CEO Bill Heyman, who established the firm in 1989, will be retiring at the end of the year. Ms. Katz has served as president since 2019. Mr. Heyman will remain as an advisor to the firm. “My life’s joy for the last 35 years has been building relationships and truly getting to know the incredible talent, leaders, and organizations we have served,” said Mr. Heyman. “Our firm has been responsible for filling top communications and corporate affairs roles for some of the world’s leading brands, corporations, foundations, academic institutions, and professional associations.”

Odgers Berndtson has named Kennon Kincaid as its new CEO for its U.S. business, succeeding Steve Potter, who has held the position for the past 12 years. Mr. Potter, who will remain an active board member, has grown the firm to become No. 12 on the Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters ranking in the U.S. “He has built a strong team, and a particular achievement has been hiring and developing Kennon as his successor,” Odgers Berndtson said. “They have worked closely together for five years as COO and CEO preparing for this transition.” Mr. Kincaid has spent the past four years as the Odgers Berndtson U.S. chief operating officer, where he oversaw its people, processes, and operations.

Executive search firm Gilman Partners has appointed Angel Beets as chief executive officer and Marci Pfeifer as chief operating officer. Tom Gilman, who has served as CEO since purchasing the firm in 2004, will take the role of chairman. “I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last 19 years,” said Mr. Gilman. “We have a great team that is known and well-respected in the business community, and consistently acts in our clients’ best interests to strengthen leadership teams and elevate the talent in our communities. I’m most proud of the client and community relationships we have built and our role as a trusted confidant on talent related matters. It’s time to let Angel and Marci lead us to the next level.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media