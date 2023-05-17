Lochlin Partners Recruits CFO for American Chemical Society

May 17, 2023 – Executive search firm Lochlin Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Emily Kunchala as the new treasurer and CFO for the American Chemical Society (ACS) in Washington, D.C. She succeeds Albert G. Horvath, who recently moved into the CEO position. “We are very pleased that Emily has agreed to join ACS,” said Mr. Horvath. “She brings with her impressive experience in the finance area, and she understands how to effectively work in an environment aimed at supporting science and education endeavors. She is a strong, positive communicator, and I look forward to her joining our leadership team.”

Ms. Kunchala joins ACS from The Research Foundation for The State University of New York, where she served as CFO and vice president of finance and administration since 2016. In this role, she was responsible for financial and administrative activities. Prior to that role, Ms. Kunchala was vice president and director of internal audit. Before joining the foundation, she worked at KPMG as a senior associate, manager, and then director of the government and higher education practice from 2002 to 2010. She also worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a senior associate in the not-for-profit and high technology practice from 1999 to 2002.

In her new position with ACS, Ms. Kunchala is a key member of the ACS executive leadership team and oversees the management of the Society’s investments and treasury operations with overall responsibility for the financial operations of ACS. “I am excited about joining the American Chemical Society, and I am honored to have been appointed as the treasurer and chief financial officer,” said Ms. Kunchala. “I have heard about the value that ACS provides to its members and community, and I look forward to contributing to further the mission of this important organization.”

American Chemical Society is a non-profit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. Its mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people. The organization is a global leader in promoting excellence in science education and providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple research solutions, peer-reviewed journals, scientific conferences, E-books and weekly news periodical Chemical & Engineering News.

Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Lochlin Partners is an executive search firm that helps organizations find C-level and other senior-level talent. The firm’s model was designed to deliver quality results by a process that is more detailed, collaborative, transparent and timely than the large-firm model allows. “We do this because we understand that each executive level position is unique and that a personal, custom approach is the most effective means of finding the best placement for our clients’ needs,” said the firm.

Lochlin Partners conducts searches for board and executive-level positions within government and corporate affairs, government contracting, technology and services, higher education, the public sector, financial services, and healthcare. The firm is led by managing partners Liza Wright, Pat Friel, and Mike Kirkman. Each of the managing partners has been the in the search business for 20 or more years and has been a partner in one of the four large international firms—and in most cases has run a major office or practice at those firms.

Lochlin Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Jennifer Thornton as vice president, trade and international at Business Roundtable in Washington, D.C. “I am delighted to welcome Jennifer to Business Roundtable to lead our policy work on international trade and investment,” said Joshua Bolten, CEO. “She brings to this role a broad range of relevant professional experiences, from her work on the Ways and Means Committee and 10 years in the state department and office of the U.S. Trade Representative, to practicing and teaching law. Jennifer joins the Roundtable at a consequential time for U.S. trade and international policy, particularly with respect to the Indo-Pacific region and China. Her extensive knowledge will be invaluable in helping our members advance trade policies that promote a competitive American economy.”

