SourceLab Search Continues Aggressive Growth

May 17, 2023 – One year ago, The Bachrach Group’s digital division branched off from its parent company to form its own entity, SourceLab Search. In that time, senior vice presidents James Schindler and Max Siegman has grown and strengthened its services. “I am beyond thrilled about the success and growth of SourceLab in its first year,” Mr. Schindler said. “So many people have grown internally with promotions as well as client growth. We have made some key hires to ensure our market growth and company expansion.” SourceLab has made several notable, strategic hires to strengthen their core team, increasing their headcount of salespeople, recruiters, and back office professionals by 40 percent. “The SourceLab team is not just a group of recruiters but people who are market experts,” Mr. Siegman said. “We have put an emphasis on bringing in people who believe in each other and work together towards a common goal.”

The team’s market expertise varies across industries including advertising, real estate, tech, luxury goods, fashion, and entertainment, with placements in these industries ranging from copywriters and art directors to programmatic traders and data scientists.

SourceLab has also expanded its nationwide presence. The team opened locations in Philadelphia and Stamford, CT, and has extended their reach beyond their physical locations to most major markets across the country. Andrea Forstadt, associate district director of the Philadelphia office, stated: “The team’s heart and spirit is foundational to the reputation we’ve solidified for providing the highest level of recruiting expertise and attention to detail, managing the process with positivity, honesty, integrity, and sensitivity. Our success in each of these areas starts with leadership who exemplify these traits in everything they do.”

Formula for Success

“The overall teamwork and company culture has been the driving force behind the success of SourceLab,” said Mr. Schindler. “We have an amazing collaborative approach that sets the tone for the team every day.” Senior recruiting strategist Nicole Klein said: “I attribute the success of SourceLab to its culture. Our culture is unmatched, and we enjoy collaborating with each other and having an open dialogue throughout the office. No question is a bad question, and everyone is eager to jump in whenever someone needs assistance.”

“The past year we have watched the greatest growth,” said Anthony Fanzo, president. “What I am most proud of are the values that we held dear and continue to cherish. We want to be the best, but we want to do it with the highest integrity. We want everyone to feel like they belong and that we are someplace special. I believe in year one we accomplished this, and we have only just begun.”

Mr. Schindler is a recruiter and sales professional with over 12 years of experience. Upon joining The Bachrach Group in 2014 as the sales director for digital media, creative, and marketing, he employed his experience which resulted in solid growth for the company. In January 2022 the stand-alone firm SourceLab Search was established. Mr. Schindler serves as both The Bachrach Group’s national managing director of sales and senior vice president at SourceLab Search. He recently sat down with Hunt Scanlon Media to discuss his firm’s growth and what the future holds for SourceLab.

James, what are some keys to SourceLab’s success over the past year?

Our team is by and large the key to our success. We have seen major internal growth in the past year. We opened several new office locations, including Los Angeles and Philadelphia, which gives us a greater presence in these markets. We have also seen some upward mobility in our day-one team, with a few of our more junior employees having moved up into leadership and management positions. With their experience and drive, they will lead incoming hires to even greater success.

What sectors and positions are keeping you busy?

Despite a lot of uncertainty in the corporate world in the first quarter of 2023, the digital media and marketing industry remains strong. We are hard at work filling open public relations positions. There is a high demand for talent in the worlds of digital publications and streaming services, and traditional media remains busy as well. We expect business in these sectors to continue booming.

What types of future growth plans does SourceLab have?

Our primary plan and goal right now is to continue expanding into new markets. We will be opening more locations across the country, starting with Chicago. On top of that, we plan to grow our presence in the industry by consistently breaking into new business sectors and finding great digital marketing and media talent for organizations of all sizes, across industries.

Beyond traditional recruiting services what other things does the company provide for clients?

At SourceLab, we offer much more than traditional recruiting services. Instead, we strive to act as a true extension of our clients’ companies. We are their market experts and partners. We recognize that their success is our success, so we value doing everything that we possibly can to ensure that they succeed.

