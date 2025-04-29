Nexus Search Partners Appoints Managing Director, Human Capital

April 29, 2025 – Nexus Search Partners, an executive search and advisory firm in Charlotte, NC, has expanded with the addition of Sam Worobec as managing director, human capital. “Sam has a rare ability to scale culture and capability at the same time,” said Thaddeus V. Jones, founder and managing partner of Nexus Search Partners. “His vision and values are tightly aligned with how we serve our clients—and where we’re going as a firm.”

Mr. Worobec is a nationally recognized leader in people strategy and organizational design. He brings more than two decades of experience helping companies scale performance while preserving the cultural elements that make them unique. Most recently, Mr. Worobec served as senior vice president and head of central talent at Red Ventures, where he led global executive recruiting, leadership development, talent management, and analytics. Previously, he created Chipotle Mexican Grill’s leadership development and internal communications platforms as their director of training, internal communications & operations services. Across both organizations, Mr. Worobec designed leadership ecosystems that hired, developed, and promoted tens of thousands of leaders annually from within.

In his new role with Nexus Search Partners, Mr. Worobec will lead and expand the firm’s capabilities at the intersection of executive search, talent strategy, and organizational alignment—helping clients evolve not just their teams, but their systems and ways of working. “I’ve always been drawn to where the world is going—not where it’s been,” he said. “AI and workforce transformation will reshape HR as we know it—but human-centered leadership will matter more than ever. At Nexus, we’re building to meet both of those realities in harmony.”

Mr. Worobec’s appointment marks a strategic evolution in how Nexus partners with clients on human capital, blending three integrated pillars:

Executive search for senior HR and talent leaders who align with where organizations are going—not just where they’ve been.

Advisory services to help HR teams scale leadership development, recruiting, analytics, and performance strategy.

A community of practice for HR and people executives to connect, share insight, and define what value creation looks like in a changing business world.

“The future of HR will look fundamentally different in the next five years,” Worobec added. “To lead through that change, organizations need more than great hires—they need aligned leadership, cohesive teams, and clear strategy. That’s what we’re building at Nexus.”

What’s Ahead

This announcement represents the beginning of a larger strategic direction for Nexus. As the firm continues to evolve, it will expand its human capital capabilities and invest in new ways to support CHROs, people leaders, and talent-focused organizations. “Sam is helping us think bigger about what Human Capital means in today’s business landscape,” said Mr. Jones. “We’re excited about what’s ahead—and this is just the beginning.”

Nexus Search Partners was launched in 2022. The firm’s executive search process is built on four comprehensive pillars: in-depth cultural assessments, transparency and accountability, diverse candidate slates, and SVP+ executive coaching. Nexus Search Partners places cross-functional executives in consumer products and services, energy, financial and professional services, life sciences, private equity, and technology.

Leading and Scaling with Talent

Talent has become the cornerstone of value creation in private equity, shaping the success of portfolio companies and driving superior returns. As traditional levers like financial engineering and cost optimization face diminishing returns, private equity firms are increasingly focused on leadership and operational excellence to unlock growth. The role of talent leaders has never been more critical—they are the architects of transformative strategies, aligning people and processes to maximize organizational potential and achieve sustainable scalability.

Mr. Jones has spent nearly two decades leading human resources talent management teams for some of the world’s largest companies, including Amazon, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Target. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief talent officer for Red Ventures, a multi-billion dollar operating private equity company with more than 21 companies in its portfolio. It is also one of the largest digital media companies in the U.S.

Last September, Nexus added Darci Galvin as senior vice president of client relations. In this position, she focuses on optimizing client success and fostering growth through the creation and execution of strategic initiatives. Ms. Galvin joined Nexus Search Partners with over 18 years of experience in the executive search industry. Most recently, she served as vice president of global client services at True, where she focused on partnership success and served as a bridge to the firm’s full range of services. Before that, Ms. Galvin spent 15 years at Spencer Stuart, where she played a key role in building the private equity practice and assisted in creating a business development team focused on strategic relationships.

