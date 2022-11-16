Leathwaite Adds Two Non-Executive Board Members

November 16, 2022 – London-based executive search firm Leathwaite has added two new non-executive members, Beatriz Rodriguez and Raashi Sikka, to its board. “It’s such a pleasure to welcome Raashi and Beatriz to our board,” said Andrew Wallace, managing partner. “The fresh perspectives they both bring will be invaluable as we continue to grow and thrive as a business. I’m particularly looking forward to the benefit of their experience elevating our diversity, equity and inclusion strategies.”

Recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Leadership 2022 by March8 Top 100 Leaders, Ms. Rodriguez has an impressive background in HR leadership across multiple geographies and industries. She currently serves as SVP of talent and inclusion and diversity at Bayer. She has devoted her career to creating diverse and inclusive work environments while ensuring individuals reach their full potential.

“I am honored to join the board of Leathwaite and be part of the team’s visionary journey,” said Ms. Rodriguez. “I look forward to working alongside the board and management team in achieving the firm’s growth ambitions, excellence delivery, and innovation journey to create meaningful change.”

Ms. Sikka currently serves as VP of global diversity, inclusion, and accessibility at Ubisoft, She has long played an active role in driving diversity and inclusion in the workplace and beyond. Ms. Sikka co-founded the Inclusion Company in 2020, a boutique D&I consulting firm, serves as an advisor to a seed-stage venture capital fund (Capital T), and sits on the board of the mental health in gaming non-profit, Take This.

“I am excited to join Leathwaite as one of its new non-exec directors,” said Ms. Sikka. “I have been impressed by the dedication and desire to bring on new ideas and perspectives and I look forward to adding value to the work the teams at Leathwaite are driving over the course of the next few years.”

Leathwaite is an executive search and human capital specialist firm, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim, and data and insight services. Established in 1999, the firm has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors. Leathwaite has a network of international offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Hong Kong, and Zurich.

Recent Expansion

Leathwaite recently expanded with the addition of Heather Barnes as a partner. “We are absolutely thrilled that Heather has chosen to join Leathwaite,” said Richard Buckingham, lead global technology partner. “We have long admired Heather’s impact, presence, and reputation in the technology, digital, and data market, and we look forward to integrating her unique experience and perspectives into what remains Leathwaite’s largest and most established practice.” Ms. Barnes was most recently a partner with U.K. boutique search firm Savannah Group and brings a track record working with a number of executive search and leadership advisory firms.

“We have led technology search and advisory work for over 22 years but have always worked to evolve and ensure we create the best possible value and experience for our clients and candidates,” said Mr. Buckingham. “We look forward to Heather becoming an intrinsic part of this continued development, diversification, and growth.”

Leathwaite also recently expanded with the addition of Chris Smith. Based in London, he co-leads Leathwaite’s global HR practice, while also steering and accelerating the firm’s strategy of ongoing diversification outside its core markets of financial and professional services. “We are delighted to welcome Chris to Leathwaite,” said Tom Pemberton, co-head of U.K. and Ireland for Leathwaite . The CHRO and HR leadership community have been critical partners to Leathwaite since our inception, and we look forward to Chris expanding and enhancing those bonds.”

“Chris will be a wonderful addition to the Leathwaite team,” said Andrew Wallace, managing partner. “We have experienced rapid growth in recent years across several markets in commerce and industry and look forward to Chris driving that expansion in its next phase.” Mr. Smith was previously a senior client partner and U.K. practice leader, global CHRO/ HR practice with Korn Ferry. In this role, he was responsible for search and assessment activities for the senior HR community across the U.K. and international as well as representing Korn Ferry’s full advisory capabilities to our clients internationally.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media