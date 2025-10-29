Kirk Palmer Associates Assists Holt Renfrew with CEO Search

October 29, 2025 – Retail-focused executive search firm Kirk Palmer Associates has assisted in the recruitment of Franco Savastano as president and CEO of Canadian luxury retailer Holt Renfrew. The search was led by Kyle Rudy. He succeeds Sebastian Picardo, who stepped down effective September 30, 2025, after five years at the helm. The appointment is expected to usher in a new era of strategic direction while reinforcing Holt Renfrew’s role as Canada’s leading luxury retailer. “I am so pleased that Franco has been chosen as the next leader of Holt Renfrew,” said Mr. Picardo. “I’ve known Franco for some time and have found his leadership, industry knowledge and warmth incredibly impressive. Franco is joining a very talented high-performance team and I’m looking forward to cheering them on as they continue accomplishing amazing results.”

Mr. Savastano is an experienced multibrand executive who previously led Zurich-based department stores Jelmoli and Globus, both as CEO, where he forged new partnerships with luxury brands and consistently positioned the heritage retail banners as leaders in the global luxury marketplace. He began his luxury retail journey as head of buying at the Swiss multi-brand retailer Bongenie‑Grieder and spent more than a decade there, including time on the executive board. Mr. Savastano has served on multiple boards and industry groups, including the International Group of Department Stores (IGDS).

“I am very honored, humbled and excited about the opportunity to join Holt Renfrew,” said Mr. Savastano. “I’ve long admired Holts and am eager to help build on its long legacy as Canada’s top lifestyle and luxury retailer. Together with the team we can continue delivering for Holt’s customers with the world-class shopping experience they deserve.”

Holt Renfrew is Canada’s premier luxury department store, renowned for its curated selection of designer fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. Founded in 1837 in Quebec City, it began as a modest hat shop and evolved into a national retail icon with flagship locations in major cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Calgary. The retailer offers exclusive collections from global luxury houses like Chanel, Hermès, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, while also supporting emerging Canadian designers.

Since its founding in 1987, Kirk Palmer Associates has grown globally, helping retailers hire CEOs, presidents, and front-of-house executives spanning a wide array of marketing, merchandising, stores, sales, e-commerce, and digital leadership roles. Kirk Palmer Associates is made up of retail and fashion industry veterans. The firm’s partners have placed more than 1,000 CEOs, presidents, vice presidents, and other senior executives at over 200 retail and wholesale companies across all channels, sectors, and functional areas.

Mr. Rudy is a seasoned executive recruiter with more than a decade of search experience built upon a 20+ year HR career in specialty retailing and department stores. In his role as senior partner, he leads a search practice and drives the firm’s diversity & inclusion efforts, helping clients recruit talent from a range of backgrounds and experiences. Mr. Rudy joined KPA in 2009 following a career in merchandising and HR roles at Saks Fifth Avenue, Macy’s Merchandising Group and Coach (now Tapestry).

Kirk Palmer Associates also recently placed Trish Donnelly as division chief executive officer of Chico’s FAS, the womenswear retailer owned by the KnitWell Group. The search was led by managing director, Jaimee Marshall. Ms. Donnelly will oversee all product and customer-facing functions for the Chico’s, Soma and White House Black Market brands, while also leading the day-to-day operations of KnitWell Group’s Fort Myers campus in Florida.

Kirk Palmer Associates has recruited Jesica Duarte as executive vice president and chief commercial officer of PetSmart. “Jesica is a strategic and growth-minded leader, with an impressive career tenure working across successful retail brands,” said Ken Hicks, president and CEO of PetSmart. “She has led teams through significant business and process transformations, while delivering strong business results and her expertise will be invaluable as we work to advance our long-range plan.” Ms. Duarte brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across retail, grocery, beauty, food and beverage industries. Most recently, she served as group vice president of national merchandising for Albertsons Companies.

“Trish is an exceptional leader with a proven record of success and is widely respected for uniting teams around a shared vision and for delivering results,” said Lizanne Kindler, executive chair and CEO of KnitWell Group, who has been overseeing the division. “Her passion for retail and dedication to customers are truly unmatched. We are excited for the impact we know she and our talented associates will create together.”

Most recently, Ms. Donnelly served as president of The Row. Over the course of her career, she also served as CEO of Calvin Klein Global and PVH North America. Ms. Donnelly also spent seven years at Urban Outfitters, ultimately rising to global CEO of the Urban Outfitters Group and held senior leadership roles at Steven Alan, J.Crew, Cole Haan and Ralph Lauren.

