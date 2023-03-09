Pedersen & Partners Appoints Country Manager for The Netherlands

March 9, 2023 – Dubai-headquartered executive search firm Pedersen & Partners has expanded with the addition of Hans Lodewijks as a client partner and country manager The Netherlands. “We are excited to welcome Hans Lodewijks to our Dutch team, as we continue to consolidate our presence in Europe,” said Guido Bormann, partner at Pedersen & Partners. “His impressive track record of over 30 years and excellent reputation among clients and candidates are an excellent addition to our team. Hans’ business acumen, in depth sector knowledge and strong leadership will drive more value to the clients and candidates we serve, and will further advance our growth.”

Mr. Lodewijks’ career spans over 30 years and brings to the firm knowledge of the technology sector across functions and industries. He started his career with DHL in several operational, management, and sales roles. Mr. Lodewijks continued his career at Computer Associates, and then subsequently moved to the executive search sector and took on leadership roles with The Beaumont Group, ExecutiveSurf, and Nicholson International, with responsibilities across Northern Europe.

“I am happy to join Pedersen & Partners’ international team, and to have the opportunity to lend strength to the Dutch team,” Mr. Lodewijks said. “Given the international nature of our client base and the strength of the Netherlands as a strategically important international business center in Europe, I am confident of our team’s ability to build meaningful and long-term relationships with our current clients, while simultaneously expanding our client base.”

New Board

Pedersen & Partners recently elected its first board consisting of five members, all of whom are partners and shareholders of the firm. The establishment of the first Pedersen & Partners board is a natural enhancement and progression of the firm’s corporate governance. From its establishment in 2001 through 2019, the firm was managed by its founder. It has grown to become a global executive search, leadership consulting and board services firm with 54 wholly owned offices in 50 countries and 350+ team members. In 2019, Gary Williams was appointed as Pedersen & Partners’ first CEO, while Poul Pedersen assumed the role of executive chairman. As the company enters its 22nd year of operations, the partners voted to evolve Pedersen & Partners’ corporate governance by creating the board.

“As Pedersen & Partners is fully owned by the partners we can plan for the long term,” said Mr. Pedersen, founder. “I am excited to join forces with my fellow board members to create long-term and sustainable value for our clients, our extraordinary leaders, and our global team.”

New Leadership in China

Pedersen & Partners also recently appointed David Law Man Co as a client partner, country manager China. In this role, Mr. Law Man Co will be responsible for developing and managing client relationships, as well as leading senior-level executive search mandates.

Mr. Law Man Co has approximately 22 years of professional experience in executive search and leadership consulting in Asia-Pacific, including 10 years in executive roles in Greater China in the telecom, media, and consumer electronics sectors. During his time in Taiwan and China, he has gained extensive experience in executive search and leadership consulting, with a focus on the industrial and technology sectors. Mr. Law Man Co has experience in delivering strategic human capital solutions across the business leadership, commercial, manufacturing, supply chain, and engineering functions. Prior to joining Pedersen & Partners, Mr. Law Man Co was a partner for the China and Singapore markets at an international executive search network, covering the industrial and technology practices, as well as leading the private equity/venture capital practice in the APAC region.

“With his extensive executive search and leadership consulting experience in the Asian markets, we are delighted to welcome David to our firm at a time of significant growth, particularly in leading our growth in Greater China,” said Mr. Williams. “We are confident that as a trusted advisor in a dynamic and often volatile business environment, David will drive long-term value to our clients.”

