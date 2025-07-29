Hunt Scanlon to Host Conferences in New York City and London on AI

Artificial intelligence is transforming the hiring process, reshaping how companies identify, assess, and retain top performers. In response to this seismic shift, Hunt Scanlon is convening two high-impact conferences in New York City and London focused on the intersection of AI and executive search. These events come at a pivotal time, with growing interest—and concern—about how AI will influence workforce strategy and leadership decisions in the years ahead.

July 29, 2025 – Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming talent strategy by enabling faster, more precise, and scalable decision-making across the hiring lifecycle. Rather than merely automating tasks, AI is enhancing how companies identify, evaluate, and retain top talent. It allows recruiters and talent leaders to shift their focus from manual processes to higher-level strategy and relationship building. Search consultants continue to say that AI can analyze vast candidate pools, provide predictive insights for better role fit, and reduce the risk of mis-hires by incorporating behavioral and historical data. However, these benefits come with the need for responsible use—emphasizing transparency, data ethics, and the irreplaceable value of human judgment. Ultimately, AI is evolving into a strategic partner in recruiting, offering both opportunities and challenges that talent professionals must navigate thoughtfully and proactively.

“AI is starting to change how companies make talent decisions,” said Christopher W. Hunt, co-founder and president of Hunt Scanlon Media. “It helps them move faster, make clearer choices, and work at a larger scale. It’s not just about saving time behind the scenes. It’s helping organizations find the right people, assess them more effectively, and keep them engaged over time. As the pressure to hire strong leaders grows, AI is becoming a valuable tool to support better decision-making.”

The current activity in AI has been the impetus for Hunt Scanlon having developed two major conferences in the AI space for 2025. “I cannot tell you how many professionals in both executive search and within the HR and talent space on the corporate side have expressed their excitement or even concerns about how AI will impact hiring and the workforce today and in the years to come,” Mr. Hunt said. “To a person they all feel that it will have a major effect on jobs and careers and how they plan their own strategies over the months and years to come.”

On September 30th, Hunt Scanlon Media is convening the first AI event at The Harvard Club in New York and has top professionals from companies like Microsoft, Accenture, Prudential, Bain & Co., Capgemini and others as well as top search experts from Egon Zehnder, True, Artico Search, Riviera Partners, Caldwell, StevenDouglas and more. Plus tech movers like HelloSky, QLU.ai, Ema, and Findem on board as well. Hunt Scanlon Media’s second AI event will be held at the IoD in London on December 11th and, here again, top companies like Microsoft, LinkedIn and others will be presenting. “We are in the process of finalizing that agenda so if there are any organizations in executive search or in corporate that would like to participate, they can reach out to me at chris@huntscanlon.com,” Mr. Hunt said. “But for any recruitment or AI professional these are two events not to be missed.”

Chris, is the AI movement underway now similar to the period when LinkedIn first came into view?

Yes and no. First off, LinkedIn is a platform while AI is a much broader movement. AI is exponentially larger than LinkedIn and, unlike LinkedIn, will impact our lives well beyond the workspace. It’s enormous and the possibilities are seemingly endless. But the reaction of AI is similar to when LinkedIn first launched in 2003. At that time I recall that recruitment professionals were deeply concerned that the platform would have a major impact on their services or even supplant them. Others viewed it as a key complement to the process. That is the view we adopted at Hunt Scanlon and, it proved to be an accurate take because, as we now all know, LinkedIn has become a critical tool for recruiters in candidate sourcing and in other ways. It also helped level the playing field for smaller search firms who, up to that point, did not have access to what we used to term “the golden rolodexes” developed by their larger counterparts. I don’t think recruiters should be that worried about AI. While it will eliminate selected entry-level jobs in some industries, I think it will also create additional opportunities for career-minded professionals looking at AI as a career path. And, more importantly, I think AI will serve as a critical “partner in the process” as has been the case with LinkedIn and other technologies. But the jury is still out and it will take time to sort through this before AI settles in. I personally feel excited and confident that AI will be looked on very positively by workforce professionals over time.

How is AI changing the traditional executive search and recruiting model?

We’re seeing a major shift in how search firms and talent teams operate. Instead of relying on static lists or manual research, AI is helping them move faster and work smarter. It can scan large talent pools quickly, highlight strong candidates, and surface insights that used to take a lot of time to uncover. This allows recruiters to focus more on strategy and client relationships, which is where they add the most value.

What role does AI play in improving candidate fit and long-term success?

One of AI’s most exciting applications is in enhancing decision quality. By combining behavioral analytics, historical data, and pattern recognition, AI can help identify not just qualified candidates—but the ones most likely to thrive in a specific role, culture, or environment. That level of insight wasn’t possible even five years ago. It’s helping organizations reduce costly mis-hires and build stronger, more aligned leadership teams.

Are there risks in relying too heavily on AI for hiring decisions?

Without question. AI should never replace human judgment; it should enhance it, and this is the primary discussion I have with professional recruiters. If the data behind the technology is flawed or used the wrong way, it can lead to bias or confusion. That’s why ethics, transparency, and oversight are so important. The technology is powerful, but it has to be handled responsibly. We’ve already seen examples outside of talent that show what can go wrong. Elon Musk’s AI platform, Grok, was recently criticized for generating responses that reflected his personal views, raising concerns about bias and how these systems are trained. It’s a clear reminder that without proper safeguards, AI can reflect the opinions or blind spots of its creators, which can be especially dangerous when applied to workforce decisions.

What do you see as the most overlooked or misunderstood aspect of AI in talent?

Many leaders still see AI as a future investment, when in fact, it’s already transforming how teams operate today. There’s also a misconception that AI is only relevant to large firms. In reality, smaller firms are often the most agile adopters. What matters most is having a clear goal for how you want to use it.

How do you see the relationship between AI and the human element of recruiting evolving?

That balance is critical. AI can process information faster, detect patterns we would miss, and automate administrative tasks, but it can’t replicate emotional intelligence, trust, or cultural intuition. The best outcomes come from pairing AI with human expertise. Talent leaders who can use AI to free up time for deeper client conversations or candidate relationships will find themselves more valuable than ever.

Do you believe AI is influencing how firms pitch and win new business?

Absolutely. Firms that can bring real data and insights into the conversation are standing out. Clients want more than opinions—they want a clear view of the market and what’s possible. AI is helping firms back up their strategies with evidence, which makes their pitch stronger and more credible.

What’s the biggest takeaway talent leaders should be focused on right now when it comes to AI?

My advice is simple. Don’t sit on the sidelines. You don’t need to overhaul everything at once, but you do need to start learning. Whether that means experimenting with AI tools for sourcing, candidate assessment, or simply staying informed on where the technology is headed, now is the time. The firms and talent leaders who lean in early will be the ones shaping the conversation. AI isn’t something to fear. It’s something to understand and work with.

