Kestria Adds New Member Firm in Africa

December 16, 2022 – Kestria, formerly known as IRC Global Executive Search Partners, has added Invictus Hill in Zambia, Africa as its newest member firm. “Africa is an exciting part of the world in terms of growth, development, and new opportunities,” said Rohan Carr, Kestria’s president. “We look forward to a long and happy association with our new member and to assisting them further develop their business.’ Invictus Hill, now billed as Kestria Zambia, has experience across the executive search, legal, and commercial spectrum having acted for a variety of clients in different segments of the business. “Invictus Hill is committed to assisting clients to achieve their commercial objectives in the most effective and efficient way possible while maintaining the highest level of advisory excellence,” Kestria said.

‘With over 14 years of my experience as a human resource practitioner and being registered with the Zambia Institute of Human Resource Management (ZIHRM), I’m extremely excited by this opportunity to join Kestria Global,” said Lusungu Kayela, managing partner, Kestria Zambia. “As a team, we will strive to achieve more. We are ready to serve our clients in line with our values of family, empathy, and integrity and building lasting professional collaborations globally.”

Kestria has partners in over 80 cities across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The consortium has completed more than 30,000 assignments for more than 3,000 clients in virtually every industry segment and function, according to the firm. Kestria has completed over 40,000 searches for over 4,000 clients, serving everyone from start-ups to major global players.

Recent Addition

Kestria recently added Toronto-based Pender & Howe Executive Search as a member firm. “We are thrilled to represent Kestria in Canada and the USA, and we are committed to fulfilling the alliance’s mission of providing first-class executive search services wherever you are in the world, with our efforts in Canada and the USA,” said Travis Hann, managing partner of Pender & Howe. “We are confident this will be a mutually beneficial partnership for many years to come.”

Pender & Howe Executive Search is a boutique executive search firm with offices in Toronto, Montreal, New York, Edmonton, Vancouver, and San Francisco. The firm has more than 30 years of combined experience in leadership advisory and executive search. Pender & Howe focuses on collaborating with governing boards and CEOs in identifying world class executive leaders. It provides leadership solutions that encompass venture capital firms, private equity, new technologies, emerging sectors, as well as board advisory positions. Its clients range from pre-seed start-ups and VC-backed disrupters to global public companies. Its specialties include executive search, CEO search, leadership strategy, succession planning, executive assessment, talent management, executive recruiting, culture transformation, board services, and digital transformation.

New Executive Board

Kestria recently elected a new executive board. The board consists of the following members: Rania Abdalla, Tom Berray, Michael Kantel, Katerina Meimaroglou, and Rohan Carr (IRC Australia), IRC executive board president. Ms. Meimaroglou, the managing partner of IRC Greece (MEIHUNT, corporate talent management), has been elected as a new IRC executive board member.

Kestria is present in over 45 countries on six continents. More than 50 percent of its partner firms are led by females. IRC consultants speak 41 languages and represent 50-plus nationalities. “We are delighted that Katerina will join and strength our already talented board,” said Mr. Carr, president of Kestria. “She will bring a new and unique perspective and we look forward to her contribution.”

Ms. Meimaroglou focuses on executive search at the senior level, especially in FMCG, pharma, and retail industries. Before establishing her own company, she was a partner of Cornerstone International Group. She brings corporate experience in HR management from multinational organizations such as the Coca-Cola Co., where she worked for almost six years in HR regional and marketing manager roles across Greece, Cyprus, and Malta. Prior to that, she worked for British Petroleum as HR advisor.

