Fusion Consulting Group Acquires FDU Group

March 21, 2023 – London-based professional services firm Fusion Consulting Group has entered the recruiting industry with the acquisition of FDU Group, an established international executive search and recruitment firm dedicated to finance, business, and operations sectors. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mitch Young and Adam Maurice formed Fusion Consulting in 2015 to cater to the private client and SME sectors providing a broad range of services including international taxation, business advisory, accounting, financial services, legal services, and digital marketing.

The firm acquired FDU Group to provide the platform for its new Fusion Recruitment business. The company secured an M&A war-chest from SME Capital last October, and this transaction is one of six strategic acquisitions that Fusion Consulting is looking to complete in 2023.

Fusion Recruitment will provide recruitment services to the SME and mid-market for both permanent hires and interim placements and will soon launch its CFO practice as a service offering, matching experienced fractional CFOs to fast-growth SMEs.

“Finance and operations are the lifeblood of all fast growth SMEs and we are delighted to now be able to provide permanent and temporary personnel alongside fractional CFO services to our existing clients and the wider SME community,” said Mr. Maurice. “FDU’s team shared our vision from the start, and we are keen to expand the portfolio of services whilst backing a great team.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Fusion alongside my existing team of specialist recruiters to create this new division within the group’s portfolio, and I am excited about the new propositions we can deliver to our prospects and clients moving forward as part of Fusion,” said Adam Bloch, head of Fusion Recruitment (previously CEO of FDU).

Recent Acquisitions

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

ON Partners has acquired Olympus Search Partners and added its founder, Ashley Estes, as senior partner to further expand its market growth in both PE-backed health and wellness, and TMT. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Ashley brings in over 14 years of executive search experience to our team in the areas of both PE-backed healthcare and software,” said Matt Mooney, co-president at ON Partners. “Over the last few years, ON Partners has expanded in the overall health and wellness market, specifically as it pertains to private equity-backed healthcare, IT healthcare systems, and overall health-tech. We see considerable demand and opportunity in this sector and Ashley is a wonderful addition to the team. Both her leadership and expertise will be extremely valuable.”

Private equity-backed Kingsley Gate Partners has acquired London-headquartered The Omerta Group (TOG), an executive search firm specializing in financial services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “To have a truly global financial services practice, you must be in three locations: New York, London, and Hong Kong,” said Umesh Ramakrishnan, CEO of Kingsley Gate Partners. “This acquisition strengthens our position in these key markets.” The Omerta Group will complement Kingsley Gate Partners’ strength in the U.S. and will accelerate the firm’s growing footprint across the U.K., continental Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The acquisition brings the addition of 50 experienced global financial services specialists and also builds on Kingsley Gate Partners’ existing financial services expertise, particularly in asset management.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., one of the world’s largest consulting and risk management companies, has acquired global HR search firm Frederickson Partners. Frederickson Partners has locations in a dozen cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville, and also serves global tech hubs in London, Berlin, Paris, Mexico City, Bogota, Seoul, and São Paulo. Founder Valerie Frederickson and her team will continue to operate under the direction of Scott Hamilton, global managing director, human resources and compensation consulting for Gallagher’s employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations. “Frederickson Partners will expand Gallagher’s executive search capabilities across all industries and offers us significant opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO. “I am very excited to welcome Valerie and her team to our growing, global company.”

Diversified Search Group (DSG), a leading search firm backed by private equity firm ShoreView Industries, has acquired Alta Associates, a Flemington, NJ-based search firm founded by Joyce Brocaglia specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management, and data privacy. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn., facilitated the introduction and transaction between both organizations. “This is a strategic acquisition that will add significantly to our business offering in a key field that touches every client we serve,” said Aileen Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “Cybersecurity, data privacy, and resiliency are top priorities for boards and senior leadership across every sector of our economy.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media