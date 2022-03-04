JDG Associates Seeking Chief Diversity Officer for the American Veterinary Medical Association

March 4, 2022 – Chief diversity, equity and inclusion officers have emerged as key leaders during this enormous period of transition for workers and the workplace. With a global workforce shifting in complexity, there is a growing need for diversity experts who can shape the vision, culture and very face of organizations. At issue: Too few women and people of color are serving in too few senior executive positions. Pandemic or not, organizations and their very cultures thrive on diverse talent and it is now falling on top DE&I leaders to make it happen. For executive recruiters in hot pursuit of both culture and diversity leadership roles, the search is on for big guns who are sophisticated, proactive, inspirational and strategic-minded, with strong business savvy to drive their people capabilities like they would a P&L.

Just recently, Rockville, MD-based executive search firm JDG Associates was enlisted by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) to lead in its search for a new chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. The chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer will be responsible for supporting the ongoing implementation and promotion of DEI related strategy, programs, training, and initiatives for the AVMA. They will enhance the understanding and appreciation for DEI and cultural awareness within the veterinary profession while serving as a liaison and resource on DEI matters to AVMA entities, members, and other stakeholders. As a member of the AVMA’s senior leadership team, this executive will lead strategic DEI initiatives and work collaboratively with key internal and external stakeholders to support efforts to develop and deploy programs.

According to JDG Associates, they will increase levels of awareness to ensure DEI is standardized practice and foster programming that reflects and values AVMA’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The winning candidate will be a leader who demonstrates cultural awareness and agility, exercises emotional intelligence, builds trust and credibility, and collaborates with a wide variety of stakeholders within a large complex organization and associated communities.

Candidates should have at least seven years of relevant work experience advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion with increasing responsibility and demonstrated leadership experience in working with diverse teams is preferred. They must have experience and demonstrated success at creating an overarching DEI strategy and collecting and using data to assess effectiveness. In addition, candidates need to have outstanding organizational, problem-solving, and program design and implementation skills, excellent written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to collaborate with and advise and lead internal staff, volunteer leaders, external stakeholders, and entities. Previous experience working and affecting change within the healthcare profession is preferred.

The American Veterinary Medical Association is a national not-for-profit association established in 1863 which represents approximately 99,500 veterinarians nationwide. Its mission is to lead the profession by advocating for members advancing the science and practice of veterinary medicine to improve animal and human health.

Veteran Search Consultants

JDG Associates has been providing executive recruitment services to Fortune 1000 corporations, associations and non-profits, federal, state and local governments, research and consulting firms and defense contractors since 1973. The firm’s research-intensive process and personal approach have resulted in more than 4,000 senior-level searches across a broad spectrum of industries and disciplines in the Washington, D.C. region and nationally.

JDG Completes Search for the 14th Register of Copyrights for the Library of Congress

Rockville, MD-based executive search firm JDG Associates has assisted the Library of Congress in the selection of Shira Perlmutter as its Register of Copyrights. Ms. Perlmutter will step into the role in late October and will assume leadership of the organization during its 150th year. Darren DeGioia, president of the search firm, led the assignment.

“Shira brings to this role a deep knowledge of domestic and international copyright law and policy and a background in negotiating international intellectual property agreements. She has experience working with a wide range of stakeholders and finding common ground on complex issues,” said Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress.

Darren DeGioia serves as president of JDG. He conducts senior-level search assignments for research and consulting organizations as well as the public sector. His areas of expertise include information technology, accounting and finance, the quantitative sciences, operations / general management, marketing and communications. Prior to joining JDG, Mr. DeGioia spent four years in the hospitality industry with the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Sheraton Hotels.

