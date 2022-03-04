Felix Global Launches Talent and Organizational Performance Practice

March 4, 2022 – Leadership development, recruiting, and outplacement firm Felix Global has launched a talent and organizational performance practice. Veteran consultant Marc Detampel, who joined the firm last year, will head the practice. The new practice works with C-suite leaders to provide several services to improve their organizations, including cultural alignment, organizational design, enterprise talent strategy, and human resources strategy. The practice is designed to help organizations develop and implement plans and strategies to maneuver effectively through workplace changes now and into the future. “Companies are facing unprecedented talent challenges today,” said Mr. Detampel. “With a global pandemic changing workforce norms, questions like mobility, office, or hybrid are getting scrutiny, so corporate leaders need to step up to the challenge and develop new and effective strategies.”

‍Mr. Detampel brings 25 years of consulting experience to the Felix Global team, including advising on executive talent, human capital strategy, change management, leadership development, and organizational design. He is focused on recruiting and talent management issues for clients in professional services and telecommunications, wireless, and cable. As an expert in human capital and organizational issues, he continues to service chief human resources officers. Prior to joining Felix Global, Mr. Detampel worked for several global consulting firms including Alvarez & Marsal, EY, Accenture, and BearingPoint.

Adding Value

‍“We’re excited to have Marc lead this new effort into talent and organizational strategy,” said Jim Graham, chief executive officer of Felix Global. “His experience and capabilities instantly add value to our firm and, more importantly, to our clients.”

‍‍Founded in 1991, Felix Global offers upwards of 30 years of full-service recruitment, leadership development, outplacement, and executive search expertise to employers worldwide. Based in Chicago (U.S. headquarters) and Toronto (Canada headquarters), the firm has partnered with organizations to deliver customized solutions across all service offerings with a 98 percent customer retention rate. Mr. Graham has served as CEO of Felix Global since 2003. He has strong experience in executive coaching, leadership development and organizational effectiveness.

Last month, Felix Global added Natalie Forward as vice president in the firm’s Milwaukee, WI, office. “We’re thrilled to have Natalie join our business development team,” said Mr. Graham. “She brings a tremendous breadth of knowledge and experience that will enhance our service offerings and demonstrate our people-first values to our customers.”

Ms. Forward has more than 25 years of experience working in recruitment, outsourcing, sales, leadership, and client services roles across the technology and human capital spaces. Throughout her career, she has also built recruitment and sales teams and has served as a high-performing individual contributor. Previously, Ms. Forward was managing director, senior talent strategist with Recruiter.com. Her recent engagements include designing solutions related to workforce planning, talent selection, employee engagement, emotional intelligence, and leadership development.

Recent Expansion

“Felix Global offers the full life cycle of recruitment, talent management and coaching, transition, and everything needed to help managers and executives attain their career goals,” said Ms. Forward. “I love the talent space and I’m truly excited to be part of this amazing team.”

As vice president, Ms. Forward is responsible for sales and business development aligned with Felix Global’s strategy, driving customer satisfaction and retention, contributing to growth and development to the firm and industry insights through strategic planning.

Last year, Felix Global acquired Shields Meneley Partners, a provider of C-suite career transition services, executive assessment, coaching, and portfolio life, its program for executives’ post-corporate life. The transaction closed on Dec. 1. “Bringing Felix Global and Shields Meneley Partners together is important because it deepens our product offerings to better serve our clients,” said Mr. Graham. “Together, we are stronger, and we are able to scale, while retaining our roots of customization and providing clients with our renowned high-touch approach.”

Shields Meneley Partners assists board members, the C-suite and EVP-level executives advance their companies and careers with customized transition services. In addition, the firm offers executive assessment and development coaching to contribute to improved business results. Shields Meneley Partners was founded in 2003 and has helped more than 500 companies and 2,000 leaders with highly customized transition, executive team effectiveness, and coaching programs that reflect the unique needs of each client.

Also last year, the firm also named search veterans J. James O’Malley and Mr. Detampel to lead its new executive search practice. Mr. O’Malley brings 30 years of talent acquisition solutions. In 2019, he co-founded Comhar Partners, a search firm focused on recruitment in the private equity, professional services, and financial services sectors.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media