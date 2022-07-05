JamesDruryPartners Names Leader of Hispanic Board Services Practice

July 5, 2022 – Chicago-headquartered JamesDruryPartners has appointed David Arenas as managing principal and leader of the firm’s Hispanic board services practice.

Mr. Arenas brings specialized expertise in board director diversity placement. His earlier experience includes management consulting, executive search, and investment banking in industries such as technology, energy, distribution, manufacturing, and consumer goods. Mr. Arenas is an executive member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association, and he serves as an advisor to the Hispanic IT Executive Council and mHUB’s Climate and Energy Technology Accelerator.

Mr. Arenas previously led his own firm, David Arenas and Associates, a financial and leadership capital advisory firm providing comprehensive, mission-critical strategic financial and managerial solutions to organizations seeking to scale, improve, restructure, and/or transform financial, operational, and leadership performance. He gained prior experience with Reilly Partners, N.B. Handy, and Spencer Stuart. He holds an MBA as well as a master’s degree in engineering management, both from Northwestern University.

In his role with JamesDruryPartners, Mr. Arenas will provide comprehensive board, governance, and leadership capital advisory, as well as specialized expertise in board diversity and emerging board oversight issues for the firm’s clients.

Providing Board Advisory Services

JamesDruryPartners was founded in 2001 and offers board advisory services firms in the U.S. Its practice encompasses services that range from traditional director recruitment, board evaluation and benchmarking, director assessment, and its most innovative offering, BoardSelect, which has assisted over 200 highly-qualified executives obtain optimal corporate board positions. The firm’s family of corporate board clients span all sectors with revenues ranging from $1 billion to $225 billion, including many Fortune 50 companies. JamesDruryPartners also provides customized governance and board consulting services such as succession planning, skills inventory analysis, benchmarking best practices, and director training.

JamesDruryPartners recently promoted Sam Albright to associate. Mr. Albright joined the firm in 2016, serving clients from a variety of positions across the firm’s service lines. Prior to his promotion to associate, he served as senior intelligence manager. Earlier in his career, he held administrative roles in the executive office of one of Chicago’s major cultural institutions.

JamesDruryPartners recently assisted in the recruitment of Eric Hansotia and Jill Pemberton to the board of directors at The Toro Company. “We are very pleased to welcome Eric and Jill to the board as we continue to advance our strategic vision and corporate governance principles for the long-term benefit of our shareholders,” said Richard Olson, chairman and CEO of The Toro Company. “Eric brings a strong strategic perspective and extensive executive leadership experience in areas critical to our success. We will also benefit greatly from Jill’s extensive financial leadership experience, strong brand experience, sourcing and supply chain oversight, and knowledge of enterprise risk management including cybersecurity. Both will help us to further strengthen our position in the markets we serve, accelerate innovation and foster an increasingly inclusive approach to how we do business.”

