Indeed Names Chief People Officer

June 21, 2022 – Global hiring platform Indeed has appointed Priscilla Koranteng as its chief people officer. “We are delighted to welcome Priscilla to join us in our mission to help people get jobs. Indeed is a people-centered business, and as chief people officer, Priscilla will be a key driver in helping our team grow and innovate to better serve job seekers and employers all over the world,” said Chris Hyams, Indeed CEO. “Since the start of the pandemic, how we hire, work, and live is changing more rapidly than ever, and people organizations have never been more important.”

Ms. Koranteng brings more than 22 years of experience leading HR, talent management, and DEI functions at multinational organizations including Kellogg’s, DXC Technology, T. Rowe Price, Booz Allen Hamilton, and JPMorgan Chase. Most recently, she was global head of talent and chief diversity officer for Kellogg’s, where she drove enterprise-wide human resource strategies and designed the global DEI strategy. Ms. Koranteng is a published author, and established the Janju Foundation in Ghana which is focused on supporting education for girls in that country.

With Indeed, Ms. Koranteng will oversee the company’s people functions including HR, recruiting, and real estate teams. “Helping people get jobs has been a guiding principle of my career, and so it’s a great honor to join Indeed and live this mission every day. On top of that, Indeed is a company making an industry I love even better,” said Ms. Koranteng. “Alongside the many aspects that have drawn me to this company, I’ve been so impressed by how the company lives its values, notably its commitment to inclusion and diversity, which is near to my heart as I serve on the board of the Racial Justice Institute here in the U.S. I can’t wait to dive in with my team to continue building our people function for our high-growth, global business, and serve as a model for innovation in our industry.”

Over three million employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees, making Indeed the largest job site in the world. More than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed.

Recent Addition

Indeed has named Svenja Gudell as chief economist. She will lead the Indeed Hiring Lab, an international team of economists who drive the global labor market conversation through timely research using Indeed’s proprietary data and publicly available sources.

Ms. Gudell comes to Indeed from Zillow, where she worked for 10 years, most recently as the chief economist. Prior to that, she worked on economic and strategic consulting for Analysis Group, and was an economist in the research group of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She currently serves on the board of directors for the National Association for Business Economics.

“The Indeed Hiring Lab is one of the leading sources of insights on labor market trends in the world,” said Jessica Jensen, chief marketing officer of Indeed. “We believe Svenja will take the team to the next level, and be an integral part of Indeed’s mission of helping people get jobs, in addition to advising employers and policymakers on global labor market trends.”

Indeed also recently launched the Indeed Small Business Hiring Fund, delivering $50 million to aid hiring efforts and hasten the speed of small business recovery. “At Indeed, we are focused on helping people get jobs. Every day we come to work to make it easier for employers who are hiring,” said Raj Mukherjee, executive vice president and general manager, Indeed. “Small businesses, which are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, are finding it challenging to hire for their open roles. For many businesses, a lack of qualified workers is the biggest business challenge they face. The Indeed Small Business Hiring Fund is a step to help these businesses hire qualified workers faster, and focus their energy on business growth.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media