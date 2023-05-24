Hightech Partners Boosts European Presence

May 24, 2023 – Digital-focused executive search firm Hightech Partners (HTP) recently expanded with the addition of international human resources executive Roberta De Ponti as a partner. “International reach, passion for technology, and top-quality HR services are the DNA of Hightech Partners,” said Raffaele Jacovelli and Bert Vermeiren, managing directors of HTP. “Roberta has all of those and is therefore a wonderful add-on to our team. Roberta also shares our vision on the importance of digital talent development as a key enabler for the competitiveness of European enterprises and the European economy as a whole. She strongly believes in diversity, inclusion, and sustainability, priorities that all our HTP clients today articulate when entrusting us with executive search and leadership consulting assignments. We look forward to our collaboration.”

Throughout her career, Ms. De Ponti has been active in board searches, succession planning, board effectiveness, diversity, and other critical governance matters. Her 18 years’ experience at IDC, a global provider of market intelligence and advisory services for the technology industry, has enabled her to build an international corporate network and long-lasting relationships with C-level executives, clients, and partners. Ms. De Ponti has an international profile having worked across Europe (Italy, the U.K., Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and the Nordics regions). She was active at some of the major technology market players such as Apple, Philips, Cap Gemini, and IDC. Diversity and inclusion are core aspects of her work, the search firm notes.

“I am excited to be joining Hightech Partners and its outstanding recognition in the executive search market,” said Ms. De Ponti. “I consider the company’s established international presence along with its broad range of HR consulting services a perfect fit with my international background, my interests, and passion. I look forward to this exciting opportunity and to bring my personal contribution to the HTP team for the global company’s success.”

Digital Transformation Experts

Hightech Partners specializes in digital transformation. The firm leverages forward-looking methods such as big data analysis and artificial intelligence into the executive search process to help companies embrace new ways of working. HTP has offices in Brussels and Geneva, Switzerland with local partners across the major regions of Europe. The firm also founded ITP Worldwide, an alliance of specialized search and consulting firms in the technology industry in the U.S. and Asia.

Hightech Partners Expands Senior Staff

Hightech Partners has expanded with the addition of Arnaud Ruffat as a partner. He is charged with managing international client relationships and lead assignments out of Paris. Mr. Ruffat will advise existing and new HTP clients on their digital skills needs and help them recruit new digital executive talent.

“Now more than ever digitalization is enabling businesses to cope with the fast changing economic and social landscape and to stabilize and grow their activities in these turbulent times,” said Raffaele Jacovelli and Bert Vermeiren, managing directors of HTP. “Not only our traditional clients, the providers of technology tools, solutions, and services, but also companies in other industries like financial services, manufacturing, utilities, government etc. count on us to help them acquire and develop their digital talent.”

“While the fintech industry has embraced digital transformation since a few years, we now see that also many other large and small companies are investing in digital technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, cloud and mobile applications, cybersecurity etc. and that the need for talent leading those changes is growing exponentially,” said Mr. Jacovelli.

“We are in a very good position to help our clients in these areas as we have been developing and recruiting digital talent for 36 years, and we have been closely observing such technologies since the early stage of their development,” he said. “In fact our clients come to us especially when it becomes more difficult to locate and motivate to change the rare talents that fully understand and master the transformation leveraging such technologies.”

