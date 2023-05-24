DRiWaterstone Human Capital Leads CFO Search for the Academy of Management

May 24, 2023 – Arlington, VA-based DRiWaterstone Human Capital has been selected by the Academy of Management to lead its search for a new chief financial officer. The position is responsible for strategic leadership and broad financial stewardship of all aspects of the Academy of Management’s finance and accounting functions to ensure the association’s financial health and the fulfillment of its mission. As a dynamic senior executive responsible for advancing the association, the CFO reports to the executive director, providing trusted leadership on the financial implications of all operational and strategic issues.

Working collaboratively with the executive director, board of governors, and senior staff, the CFO integrates across the entire organization, serving as a credible resource for uncovering business opportunities, assessing risks, and developing solutions to business challenges. The CFO proactively leverages the association’s resources to take advantage of opportunities to grow revenue, reduce expenses, and expand programs in support of member service and strategic objectives.

The Academy of Management seeks multifaceted, broad-based experience that brings together the best of the non-profit and for-profit worlds, combining traditional finance functions with the strategic thinking expected of a modern CFO. DRiWaterstone Human Capital notes that an MBA/CPA or another professional credential is highly desired. Candidates should have a background holding progressive senior finance roles, preferably including some in a small to mid-size organization. A combination of non- and for-profit experience is highly preferred as well as general knowledge of higher education or allied fields (research, conference).

Candidates must have the demonstrated ability to think strategically about complex problems, assess risks, and seize opportunities as well as the ability to translate business strategy into financial strategy. They should have experience implementing modern financial systems to support organizational strategies and decisions. A background that includes collaborative partnership experience in setting an IT agenda for the organization and finance area, digitally transforming processes and streamlining procedures is also required.

The Academy of Management is the preeminent professional association for management and organization scholars. It has a worldwide membership of professors and Ph.D. students in business schools, academics in related science and other fields, and other stakeholders who value scientific knowledge. Founded in 1936, the Academy of Management global community has 18,000 members in more than 110 countries. Relationships with U.S. – based and international affiliates further promote the exchange of ideas and opportunities for collaboration.

A Culture-Centric Firm

Created through a recent merger between DRi and Waterstone Human Capital, DRiWaterstone Human Capital is a culture-centric executive search, leadership advisory, and human capital firm focused on helping mission and purpose-driven organizations across the U.S. build high performance teams and cultures.

DRiWaterstone Human Capital has been enlisted to find a chief financial officer for the Cairo-based American Research Center in Egypt (ARCE). The individual will serve in the non-profit’s U.S. headquarters in Alexandria, VA. ARCE’s mission is “to support research on all aspects of Egyptian history and culture, foster a broader knowledge about Egypt among the general public, and strengthen American-Egyptian cultural ties.” The CFO will oversee and coordinate closely with U.S. and Cairo-based staff to manage a growing $6 million budget and $79 million endowment, said DRiWaterstone Human Capital. As the organization’s primary financial officer at U.S. headquarters, the CFO oversees all financial management, accounting, financial operations, and policy and asset control.

The firm offers executive search services focused on helping clients achieve sustainable organizational and cultural growth by finding leaders who align to the organization’s purpose, and who can help take the organization and its culture to the next level. DRiWaterstone Human Capital also offers a full portfolio of cultural talent management and leadership advisory services (including culture assessment, culture measurement, and culture curation) – to help organizations put culture at the center of strategy and drive success.

“By joining together, we can offer clients expertise in non-profit and social enterprise executive recruiting, and more than 20 years of experience in building high performance teams and cultures,” said Jennifer Dunlap, president and CEO of DRiWaterstone. “That expertise allows DRiWaterstone to serve mission and purpose-driven organizations in both the non-profit and private sectors with a broad portfolio of services designed to inspire leaders to build high performance teams and cultures.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media