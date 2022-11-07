Harris Search Associates Recruits CHRO for Cuyahoga Community College

November 7, 2022 – A number of universities have recently turned to search firms to find new chief human resources officers. Following an extensive national search that included a highly competitive candidate pool from across the country, Dublin, OH-based executive recruitment firm Harris Search Associates has recruited Dua’a (Dee) Weber as vice president and chief human resources officer of Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) in Cleveland. Search firm founder Jeffrey G. Harris led the assignment.

Ms. Weber most recently served as SVP and CHRO with MyMichigan Health System in Midland, MI, affiliated with and serving as the healthcare division for the University of Michigan. MyMichigan Health System is comprised of 3000 employees, covering 23 counties, and serves as one of the region’s largest healthcare systems as well as a school of allied health and medicine. At MyMichigan, she led all aspects of human resources and education across the organization, including, talent acquisition, diversity, equity, and inclusion, total rewards, employee and labor relations, health and well-being, organizational development, HRIS, and employee health.

As Tri-C’s CHRO, Ms. Weber will be charged with providing strategic direction of HR functions including talent acquisition, total rewards, health and well-being, labor and employee relations, talent, and organizational development, and HRIS. Central to the role is planning, developing, implementing, and evaluating comprehensive HR policies, objectives, and initiatives within a multi-campus college environment.

Founded in 1963 as Ohio’s first and largest community college, Tri-C serves more than 50,000 credit and noncredit students each year and continues to offer the lowest tuition in Ohio. The college offers more than 200 career and technical programs and is a leading community partner in Greater Cleveland. In addition to Cleveland, Tri-C has campuses and locations in Highland Hills, Parma, Parma Heights, Westlake, Brunswick, Euclid, and Warrensville Heights.

Harris Search Associates, an IIC Partners member firm, is a leading global higher education executive search and board advisory consulting firm with 44 offices in 33 countries worldwide. The firm’s higher education executive search practice is focused on identifying and attracting leaders to support the growth of clients in the areas of research, science, engineering, academic medicine, and healthcare enterprises. Clients include leading universities, research parks, institutes, academic medical centers, and healthcare organizations driving global innovation and discovery. Founded in 1997, Harris Search Associates was modeled after the first premier management consulting firms, In addition to its Ohio headquarters, the firm has regional offices in San Francisco and Dallas.

Mr. Harris leads the firm’s higher education, academic medicine, and healthcare administration practices. Prior to establishing the firm in 1997, Mr. Harris worked five years for a leading retained executive search firm where he concentrated on senior assignments on behalf of leading engineering, research, and health sciences clients. He is the global leader of the IIC Partners higher education/academic medicine practice, and from 2010 to 2013, was appointed to the board of IIC Partners as vice-chair for the Americas.

Recent clients include Michigan State University, Purdue University, Indiana University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Medical College of Wisconsin, University at Buffalo, Vanderbilt University, Oakland University, University of South Florida, University of Nebraska, Vanderbilt University, Kansas State University, University of North Dakota, University of South Dakota, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Meharry Medical College, and Oregon Health & Science University.

