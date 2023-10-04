Harris Search Associates Fills Senior Position for Nuvance Health

October 4, 2023 – Following an extensive search that included a highly competitive candidate pool from across the country, Harris Search Associates has recruited Jeffrey Joyce as vice president for research and innovation at Nuvance Health.

Dr. Joyce most recently served as senior associate dean for research and graduate programs at Florida State University’s (FSU) College of Medicine, a role he assumed in 2017. At FSU, he oversaw the basic science, translational, medical, and health services/public health research within the College of Medicine with budget oversight of more than $6.6 million and 21 fulltime employees.

Dr. Joyce has been engaged in biomedical research, graduate education, and research administration for more than 30 years. He has been a leader in interdisciplinary, clinical, and translational research programs at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine as associate professor of psychiatry and pharmacology, and Sun Health Research Institute (Now Banner Health). At Sun Health, he served as associate director, and senior scientist for the Thomas H. Christopher Parkinson’s Disease Research Center.

Dr. Joyce also directed a Center Without Walls for Parkinson’s disease research. In 2007, he established the Division of Research at Maricopa Integrated Health System (now Sun Valley) in Phoenix, AZ, where he served as director until 2012. He was also appointed research professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of Arizona College of Medicine − Phoenix and associate professor in the School of Biological and Health Systems Engineering at Arizona State University. In 2012, Dr. Joyce began serving as vice president for research at Kansas City University, and professor of pharmacology.

The Nuvance Health system spans suburban Fairfield and Litchfield Counties in Connecticut as well as the Hudson Valley region of New York State. Nuvance Health serves 1.5 million residents across New York and Connecticut and includes more than 2,600 aligned physicians, 12,000 employees, seven hospitals (Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center, Sharon Hospital, and Vassar Brothers Medical Center), a large network of primary care and specialty practices, and multiple affiliated organizations

Harris Search Associates, an IIC Partners member firm, is a leading global higher education executive search and board advisory consulting firm with 44 offices in 33 countries worldwide. The firm’s higher education executive search practice is focused on identifying and attracting leaders to support the growth of clients in the areas of research, science, engineering, academic medicine, and healthcare enterprises. Clients include leading universities, research parks, institutes, academic medical centers, and healthcare organizations driving global innovation and discovery. Founded in 1997, Harris Search Associates was modeled after the first premier management consulting firms, In addition to its Ohio headquarters, the firm has regional offices in San Francisco and Dallas.

Jeffrey Harris is the founder of the firm and leads the higher education, academic medicine, and healthcare administration practices. Prior to establishing the firm in 1997, Mr. Harris worked five years for a leading retained executive search firm where he concentrated on senior assignments on behalf of leading engineering, research, and health sciences clients. He is the global leader of the IIC Partners higher education/academic medicine practice, and from 2010 to 2013, was appointed to the board of IIC Partners as vice-chair for the Americas.

Recent clients include Michigan State University, Purdue University, Indiana University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Medical College of Wisconsin, University at Buffalo, Vanderbilt University, Oakland University, University of South Florida, University of Nebraska, Vanderbilt University, Kansas State University, University of North Dakota, University of South Dakota, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Meharry Medical College, and Oregon Health & Science University.

