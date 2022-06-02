Greenwich Harbor Partners Assists in Recruitment of New CEO for the Mitchell Institute

June 2, 2022 – Greenwich Harbor Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Jared Cash as the new president and CEO of the Mitchell Institute, a Maine non-profit founded by George J. Mitchell, a former U.S. senator from Maine, with the goal of improving college outcomes for students from the state. He replaces Meg Baxter who announced her plans to retire earlier this year after leading the Mitchell Institute for 10 years. “We are very pleased to welcome Jared as the new leader of the Mitchell Institute,” said Mr. Mitchell, founder and honorary chair of the institute board. “His deep commitment to Maine and its students, extensive knowledge of the education landscape, and strong belief in our mission makes him the right person to continue the success of the organization in supporting scholars and improving communities.”

“Jared Cash is a great fit for the organization today,” said Chris Pierce, chair of the Mitchell Institute board. “He understands the culture and the mission and is committed to maintaining the strategic direction which has allowed the organization to support more than 3,000 Mitchell Scholars over the past 25 years. We are delighted that Jared will be our next president and CEO and look forward to him building upon the strong foundation at the Mitchell Institute.”

Mr. Cash brings nearly 20 years of experience working in various positions supporting education and student advancement. He previously served as vice president for enrollment and marketing at the University of Southern Maine. Before that, Mr. Cash was VP for enrollment and external relations at the University of Maine at Farmington. He also previously held positions as scholarship director at the Mitchell Institute and in the admission department of Bates College.

Mr. Cash noted that he is excited to further enhance the legacy of transforming Maine communities by investing in Mitchell Scholars. “Sen. Mitchell’s vision to lift aspirations of Maine students and communities resonates with me as a first generation college student and someone who has devoted his career to education and student success,” he said. “It is really an incredible honor to lead this strong organization into the future.”

The Mitchell Institute awards $1.4 million in college scholarship funds every year to students from public high schools in every community in Maine, but what separates it from traditional scholarship organizations is the broader array of support programs that it provides to students. This combination of personal, professional, and financial support makes college degrees more attainable for Mitchell Scholars, who graduate at a rate 25 percent higher than the national average.

Veteran Recruiters

Greenwich Harbor Partners’ principals, Carrie and Ted Pryor, have worked in industry as general managers and investors and have direct professional experience with the types of issues that face their clients. The firm’s client roster includes IBM Cloud Services, Media General, Marlin Equity Partners, DIRECTV, SpinMedia, ReelzChannel TV, and Keurig Green Mountain, among others.

Greenwich Harbor Partners Fills Seven Board Positions for Teach for America Twin Cities

Greenwich Harbor Partners recently placed seven new members of the board of advisors for Teach for America Twin Cities. The new members are: Javier Alacron, senior vice president finance in agriculture at CHS Inc.; Nina Goodheart, SVP and president, structural heart and aortic operating unit at Medtronic; Joanne Knight, VP of finance in the agricultural supply chain enterprise at Cargill; Andrew Miller, COO at the Minnesota Vikings; Joseph Oppong, consulting partner at EY; Monica Schwarm, partner at BCG; and Sherry Smith, retired CFO and EVP at Supervalu.

Ms. Pryor has over 20 years of senior executive search experience. She has recruited board directors, CEOs and their direct reports, as well as partners for private equity firms. In addition to her board seat with the New York Pops, she serves as an advisory board member for Constellation Ventures. A veteran of the internet space since the early ’90s, she has deep experience in digital media, entertainment, and private equity.

Mr. Pryor focuses on senior-level assignments for general management, sales, marketing, and digital transformation. He specializes in recruiting executives using his four years as CFO and CEO of a venture-backed start-up, 10 years at General Electric Capital and 20 years in international finance and investment banking. Mr. Pryor has served on public, private and non-profit boards and chaired the audit committee for the Boston Celtics. In executive recruiting, he has focused on business services, digital marketing, E-commerce, ad sales, place-based advertising, communications, and customer service for growth companies and large national brands.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media